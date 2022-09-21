Great news for caffiene fueled commuters as a new coffee shop opening on Dundas Street outside Glasgow Queen Street Station is offering free coffee to customers.

Glasgow’s newest coffeehouse, Off The Rails, has thrown open its doors this week - offering 100 free coffees on Thursday 22 September to celebrate.

The new coffee bar has also revealed its modern interior designed by Ja!Coco!, plus highlights from its brand new sandwich menu.

Taking over from the former Caffe Nero on Dundas Street, the modern space will bring fresh roasted artisan coffee to Glasgow’s city centre. Open seven days a week from 7am - 7pm, Off The Rails seats up to 20 guests.

Opening next to the refurbished Glasgow Queen Street Station, Off The Rails will offer 100 free hot drinks to customers who can choose from cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos or mochas.

How to get a free coffee: Choose from any Off The Rails regular hot drinks between 10am - 2pm on Thursday 22 September for free, by simply show that you are following Off The Rails on Instagram.

Free coffee is avaliable under the following conditions: ‘one free regular hot drink per person, subject to availability and whilst stocks last from 10am-2pm only, Thursday 2 September. Customers must show they are following @offtherailsglasgow on Instagram to claim a free hot drink.’

Off the Rails will offer free coffee tomorrow (Thursday 22 September) to celebrate their opening this week.

The independently operated coffeehouse will serve casual lunches including sandwiches, salad bowls, morning rolls, pastries and bakes.

Off The Rails new menu features sandwiches developed by chefs at Rioja Finnieston including the ‘Mr Potato’ with pulled ham hock, potato salad, red onion, crispy bacon, lettuce and lime on a choice of bloomers, morning rolls, bagels, baguettes or ciabatta.

The new coffee spot has also revealed its sleek, modern interiors, designed by Edinburgh-based renowned design studio Ja!Coco!

Ja!Coco! designed some of Scotland’s chicest spaces; including Edinburgh’s Superico and The High Dive, and have now turned their talents to Glasgow.

Off The Rails Manager, Rachel Smith, said: “The team at Off The Rails has been working hard getting ready to open and we’re delighted to offer 100 free coffees so the people of Glasgow can try our freshly roasted blends.