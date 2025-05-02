Pizza is serious business in Glasgow - we're not joking around here - today we're ranking the best spots for a classic pizza pie in town, and you better believe it's definitive (in our very personal, very subjective opinions).

Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a pizza on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account.

Regardless of the style of pizza - be it Neapolitan, New York style, Sicilian, or otherwise - we're ranking pizza on a few factors, principally: tastiness, price, location, and generally how hungry we get when looking at their social media pages.

We may be using the term 'definitive' a bit loosely - but how definitive can you get when it comes to food? It's a subjective experience, and the best pizza today could be the worst pizza tomorrow - it's all up to the chefs, the staff, and the pizza gods really.

Enough of the pre-amble though, let's get down to brass tacks - take a look at our list below for the 18 best pizzas in Glasgow in 2025 - ranked definitively.

1 . West Side Tavern For our money, West Side Tavern in Partick do the best pizza in Glasgow in 2025 - their vodka pie is topped with dollops of pesto over a vodka sauce and it really is the business. | Contributed

2 . Sano Pizza Hailing from Dublin originally, Sano now have outposts in Finnieston, the Merchant City and Ashton Lane (coming soon at time of writing). For our money, they make the best Neopolitan pizza in Glasgow. | Sano Pizza

3 . Sear's Pizza Sear's is a brand new New York-style spot selling pizza by the slice on Chancellor Street, they really are incredible. Make sure you try the Sear's slice. | Sear's Pizza