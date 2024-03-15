Pizza is serious business in Glasgow - we're not joking around here - today we're ranking the best spots for a classic pizza pie in town, and you better believe it's definitive (in our very personal, very subjective opinions).
Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a pizza on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account.
Regardless of the style of pizza - be it Neapolitan, New York style, Sicilian, or otherwise - we're ranking pizza on a few factors, principally: tastiness, price, location, and generally how hungry we get when looking at their social media pages.
We may be using the term 'definitive' a bit loosely - but how definitive can you get when it comes to food? It's a subjective experience, and the best pizza today could be the worst pizza tomorrow - it's all up to the chefs, the staff, and the pizza gods really.
Enough of the pre-amble though, let's get down to brass tacks - take a look at our list below for the 9 best pizzas in Glasgow - ranked definitively.
1. Basta Pizza Bar - 561 Dumbarton Road
We ran into one of the chefs of Basta while out on the lash in The Record Factory. He promised us that their pizza was without a doubt better than Paesanos. I'm sure we raised an eyebrow at the time - but they might have just been right, as sorry as I am to say that. The ingredients are top-notch, the texture is just right, and on a good day it could very well beat out Paesano for me - as sacrilegious as that is to say.
2. Paesano Pizza - 94 Miller Street & 471 Great Western Road
An obvious choice for this list, and definitely a controversial placement. It's held its spot as the greatest pizza of all time in Glasgow for years now, you just can't beat Neapolitan wood-fired pizza - but Basta is quickly improving and proving that Paesano has a real contender in the city. If Paesano want to take back their throne, they're going to have to work for it. No one ever said it was easy at the top.
3. Eusebi's - 152 Park Road
Eusebi's pizza is criminally overlooked and underrated in our opinion - avaliable on delivery, it's a great way to spend an evening with bottle of red wine and a partner (or just by yourself). The Calabrian pizza is one of the best in Glasgow - complete with a light, crispy sourdough base, spicy salami, mozzarella, rocket, and fresh tomatoes. You can't beat it.
4. Armando's Pizza - 10 Merryvale Place
Technically outside of Glasgow in Giffnock, we'll let this one slide because the pizzas are absolutely filthy (in a good way). This was actually a reader suggestion, who claimed it to be the best pizza ever created, we had to head down to the Southside to confirm and it comes pretty close in our opinion.
