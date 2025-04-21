Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our reporter takes you on a tour of her favourite haunts on and around Duke Street.

Our reporter Kaitlin Wraight has lived in Dennistoun for two years and has built up some brilliant local knowledge - so what better way to demonstrate that than by giving you a tour of the best places to eat, drink and shop in the area.

Duke Street is well known for it’s brilliant bars and some of the city’s best food spots. It is also the home of one of Scotland’s greatest ever exports - Tennent’s. But in it’s own right it is an important street - it’s Britain’s longest, running for an impressive two-miles.

Here is our reporter’s guide to Duke Street.