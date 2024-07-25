Best Tennent's in Glasgow: 16 of the best pubs in Glasgow for a pint of Tennent’s

As sunny days start to become a bit more frequent in Glasgow, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places to head to in the city for a delicious pint of big juicy.

Majority of pubs, whether independent or chain that you will walk into in Glasgow will serve Tennent’s lager but some places can really be hit or miss depending on the head you get on your pint and the temperature which it is served at.

So whether you prefer to enjoy your pint in the comfort of a pub or a beer garden, we’ve got you covered for whatever you preference or the weather may be.

1 . The Gate There is absolutely no messing about with the Tennent's at The Gate which is a great pub to head to in Glasgow's East End this bank holiday weekend. Make sure to book a table though! 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP. | Supplied

2 . Woodside Inn You might be lucky enough to get your Tennent's served in one of these new glasses released for Euro 2024 at the Woodside Inn. 239 Maryhill Rd, Glasgow G20 7YB. | Declan McConville

3 . The Grove The Grove can claim to have liked Finnieston before it was cool with this being a great neighbourhood boozer for a pint of Tennent's. 8 Kelvingrove St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RX. | The Grove

4 . The Citizen One of the finest pints in the city is The Citizen’s Tennent’s Tank beer which is one of the freshet pints you can get. A pint will set you back £5.85 but it’s well worth it. | The Citizen