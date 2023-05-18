Here’s our list of the 30 things every Glaswegian from the 90’s will remember!

Growing up in Glasgow in the 90s was a trip - there was so much going on in the city, what a time it was to be alive.

Whether you were a child looking forward to the next big party at Little Marco’s, a teenager trying your luck at getting into Clatty Pats at the weekend, or an adult dining out at Dino Ferrari’s (or Wimpy’s on a budget!) - Glasgow in the 90s was an unforgettable experience.

Glasgow was named the European City of Culture in 1990 and the city really celebrated that fact - it was a real transitional era in which Glasgow transformed from a lost post-industrial city, to a city with stuff going on, a place people wanted to be, with some of the best nightlife, clubs, and lifestyle avaliable in the UK (or at least we think so).

We wanted to celebrate the era by putting together this list of the sorely missed pubs, clubs, restaurants, shops, and just about everything else you can’t do anymore in Glasgow that you could back in the 90s.

1 . The original Grosvenor Café It survives in name, but Ashton Lane’s Grosvenor Cafe has changed beyond recognition. The Grosvenor, located a stone’s throw from the university, was a haunt for the city’s undergrads, musos, and celebs, attracting the likes of Orange Juice and Belle & Sebastian- who famously formed their band over a quiet cup of tea at the Grosvenor in 1996. Gone are the days of the Grovcoff (ice cream sprinkled with ground coffee) and pizzas topped with fried egg..(Pic:Dave McClure)

2 . Paddy’s Market Paddy’s Market was a companion to the Barras - and Glaswegians of the 90s can recall trips to at least one of the two markets - perhaps both if your family loved a good bargain.(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

3 . Azad Video Film buffs of the 90s and even 80s will tell you of weekly trips to any one of the Azad Video across the city. Film Buffs will also tell you that the Azad on 312 Dumbarton Road was used in scene from Trainspotting where Tommy and Lizzie’s accidentally return their sex-tape in a classic sit-com mix-up.

4 . T in the Park, 1994 Music and beer lovers from Glasgow thoroughly enjoyed the first ever ‘T in the Park’ festival at Strathclyde Country Park, Motherwell, August 1994

