Bao buns, pizzas and smashed Wagyu burgers are just some of the delicious street food dishes on the menu at a new weekly restaurant in Glasgow city centre.

The team behind Glasgow’s award-winning street food market Big Feed are bringing some of their magic to the iconic Princes Square – every week.

Big Feed Kitchen launches within Princes Square today (Friday), offering some of the country’s best street food and cocktails soundtracked by your favourite tunes.

Jonathan Yvess of Big Feed Kitchen said: “This is a really exciting step for us and one we have been working on for a long time – the key to it all was finding the perfect venue so when we were approached by the team at Princes Square about working together it was a no brainer.

“We have a big, beautiful site downstairs and we’ll also be taking over the courtyard, it’s a lovely place to bring the family – whether you’re on a day out shopping, going to the cinema or just enjoying our gorgeous city.

“We’ve brought in a serious chef, Michael Scott, who has worked at numerous Michelin starred restaurants such as The Kitchin, Abstract, 21212 and No1 Balmoral as well as Caledonian Hotel, The Witchery and Prestonfield.

“We have carefully selected firm favourites inspired by our street food heritage and Mikey has brought them up to his kind of restaurant level – so it’s a fresh twist on classic street food dishes.

“Things like bao buns, pizzas, smashed Wagyu burgers, Korean buttermilk chicken, duck gyros and stacked salt and chilli fries to name a few – but the absolute best versions of all those dishes.”

The latest venture opens to the public at Princes Square on Friday, and will initially run Thursday to Sunday every weekend, then open up during the week for the lunchtime crowd. BFK will also feature an online ordering system with a fast collection point perfect for local workers.

The regular menu will drop next week, with regular specials popping up to keep it all super-fresh.

Chef Mikey said: “Really looking forward to this one, if you’re a fan of street food, you’re going to love this menu.”