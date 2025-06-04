Birds Fried Chicken prepares Sunday Fry for Father's Day

Birds Fried Chicken in Shawlands have a tasty alternative menu for Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, Birds Fried Chicken is switching up the rules with the launch of The Sunday Fry, a bold and tasty alternative to the classic Sunday roast.

Landing on Sunday 15th June, just in time to celebrate dads, grandads and gravy lovers everywhere, The Sunday Fry is Birds' take on the ultimate comfort food spread. Expect a half southern fried chicken, hand coated in their signature hot Nashville seasoned crumb and perfectly fried. You can also upgrade your chicken with their tangy Korean gochujang sauce.

That’s not all - this feast comes with all the Birds trimmings. Take your pick from golden criss-cut fries, indulgent mac and cheese, cool and creamy house slaw and their infamous chicken gravy - made for pouring, dunking and drenching. Guests can feast on a half southern fried chicken and 2 x sides for just £35 (based on two people sharing).

Birds Co-Founder Nick Watkins said: "We wanted to give Sundays a bit of a shake-up. The kind of thing you look forward to all week. The Sunday Fry is about gathering round for something delicious and a little unexpected. Big flavours, no fuss. And Father’s Day felt like the perfect moment to launch.”

Bookings are now open for Father’s Day – Sunday 15th June. Bring the family, and treat dad to everyone’s new Sunday favourite. Bookings are now live and spaces are limited. Reserve your spot emailing the team on [email protected] with your party size and desired booking time - tables will be available from 12-5pm.

Birds Sunday Fry:

Launches Father’s Day - 12-5pm, Sunday 15th June and will run weekly from this date

Email [email protected] to book

Birds Opening Hours:

Wednesday - Friday - 5-9pm

Saturday - Sunday - 12-9pm