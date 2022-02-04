Black Sheep Coffee withdraws plans for Glasgow branch

Conilon Ltd, which trades as Black Sheep Coffee, had submitted plans in 2021 to take over the former Cath Kidston store on Gordon Street.
The cafe would have sold coffee and cold food for consumption outside the premises, as well as running as a cafe.
However, Black Sheep Coffee has now withdrawn these plans.
It comes after Caffe Nero submitted a bid to take over the premises. A marketing report, submitted to the council, reveals other firms which expressed an interest in the vacant shop included Costa, Itsu, Tortilla and Fat Hippo.
Fat Hippo, an independent burger chain, has since announced plans to open on St Vincent Street later this year.
Caffe Nero’s application stated: “A coffee shop operation would be wholly compatible with the character and function of the area and would provide an active daytime frontage which would extend activity beyond standard hours.”