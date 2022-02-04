Black Sheep Coffee withdraws plans for Glasgow branch

Black Sheep Coffee has withdrawn plans to open a new branch in Glasgow.

Conilon Ltd, which trades as Black Sheep Coffee, had submitted plans in 2021 to take over the former Cath Kidston store on Gordon Street.

The cafe would have sold coffee and cold food for consumption outside the premises, as well as running as a cafe.

The former Cath Kidston store.

However, Black Sheep Coffee has now withdrawn these plans.

It comes after Caffe Nero submitted a bid to take over the premises. A marketing report, submitted to the council, reveals other firms which expressed an interest in the vacant shop included Costa, Itsu, Tortilla and Fat Hippo.

Fat Hippo, an independent burger chain, has since announced plans to open on St Vincent Street later this year.