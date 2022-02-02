Caffe Nero bids to take over old Cath Kidston store in Glasgow

Coffee shop chain Caffe Nero wants to take over the former Cath Kidston store on the corner of Gordon Street.

The company has submitted an application to Glasgow City Council for a change of use, which proposes a “high quality fit out” to provide an “attractive presence” on the street.

Caffe Nero’s plans, sent by Avison Young Ltd, state a marketing campaign to find a retail use hasn’t generated any “meaningful interest”.

The former Cath Kidston store.

The site has appealed to other coffee shop companies and Black Sheep Coffee applied to use the premises in July last year. According to the council’s planning portal, a decision has yet to be made on that bid.

A marketing report, submitted to the council, reveals other firms which expressed an interest in the vacant shop included Costa, Itsu, Tortilla and Fat Hippo.

Fat Hippo, an independent burger chain, has since announced plans to open on St Vincent Street later this year.

Caffe Nero’s application stated: “A coffee shop operation would be wholly compatible with the character and function of the area and would provide an active daytime frontage which would extend activity beyond standard hours.”

The company said the council wants to encourage a mixture of footfall generating uses in the city centre, including “uses which form the basis of this application”.

Fashion brand Cath Kidston, which occupied the site on the corner of Gordon Street and West Nile Street, announced in April 2020 that its shops would not reopen after the covid lockdown.

Caffe Nero has said: “The proposals would result in the reoccupation of a vacant unit within a city centre location and would wholly be in accordance with the council’s vision of further diversification of the city centre with appropriate footfall generating uses.

“Vacancy rates on Gordon Street are relatively high (no fewer than five vacancies at present). Despite an active marketing campaign since October 2019, it has not been possible to secure a class one (retail) operator for the premises.

“Approval would ensure the reoccupation of the unit and represents a significant investment by a named operator.

“Evidence demonstrates that the proposed use can generate more customers than traditional shops and would contribute to the maintenance and even enhancement of the vitality and viability of the city centre.”

The plans added: “Caffe Nero is a destination in its own right and is an established operator and brand. The application proposes a high quality fit out and would provide an attractive presence within the street scene that would respect the character of the host building and the surrounding area.”