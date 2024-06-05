Blue Lagoon to give away fish suppers with whisky infused chippy sauce tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate International Fish & Chip Day on Thursday 6th June, Scottish whisky bottler The Single Cask announces a partnership with Glasgow’s Blue Lagoon.

Located next to Central Station, Blue Lagoon Gordon Street will give 50 take-away Fish Suppers with whisky-infused sauce to the first customers who walk through the venue’s doors and ask for a ‘The Single Cask Saucy Sensation’ - with the offer lasting until the 50 are gone.

Fife-based The Single Cask have been working with local supplier The Whisky Sauce Co to create a range of single cask whisky sauces. The bottles will be on offer at The Single Cask events throughout the year and are available to buy online.

The Single Cask ‘Chippy Sauce’ is made using a 9-year-old single cask whisky from Benrinnes Distillery and uses balsamic vinegar of Modena to create a sweet and spicy flavour. Often associated with Edinburgh residents, the offer allows Glaswegians to give sauce on their fish supper a try.

Blue Lagoon has been part of the Glasgow food scene for almost 50 years. Italian born entrepreneur Ersilio Varese and childhood sweetheart Edda Varese opened the first Blue Lagoon fish and chip shop on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street in 1975. The company is now headed up by Director Alessandro Varese, who manages venues across the city. Helen Stewart, Brand Marketing Manager at The Single Cask, said: “Glasgow is such an exciting city and to partner with someone with the legendary history of Blue Lagoon is really special. We believe this collaboration showcases both flavour and character extremely well, two things that are very important to us at The Single Cask.

“We are always searching for the ultimate single cask experience and we really believe this can be found in so many different and innovative ways. Our brand new approach to flavour profiling is where each whisky we bottle is allocated to one of five moods. Partnerships like this really show the variety of possibilities when exploring, tasting and enjoying the ultimate single cask experience.”

Adding his thoughts on the partnership, Alessandro Varese, Director at Blue Lagoon said: “We strive to give the people of Glasgow the best fish and chips in the city. The Single Cask whisky is exceptional. It works deliciously in the ‘Chippy Sauce’ they have created. Their approach to flavour lends itself perfectly to our Fish Suppers at Blue Lagoon.