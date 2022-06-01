Bothwell House ’coming soon’ to Glasgow city centre

A new venue looks set to open in the city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs for Bothwell House have been put up on the site formerly occupied by Grill on the Corner at 21-25 Bothwell Street in the city centre.

While there’s no clues to what exactly Bothwell House is, the signs say coming soon. They’re also advertising full and part time positions across all roles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grill on the Corner closed in the summer of 2020 as the company behind this popular restaurant, Blackhouse, went into administration.

In June 2020 Living Ventures placed its Blackhouse restaurants, which includes the Grill on the Corner as well as three other restaurants in England, into administration.

Administrators Duff & Phelps were appointed to lead the process.

Bothwell House is apparently coming soon to Bothwell Street

Scott Grimbleby, managing director of the businesses, said: “We have explored every avenue possible to try to save the business, however we have been left with no choice but to take this incredibly difficult decision now.

“We are working with all our teams to try and support them as best we can through this time. The administrators will be seeking to find a buyer for the businesses.”

In 2019 the Grill on the Corner underwent a refresh with its interiors and menu getting revamped to celebrate 12 years in the city.

Bothwell House is apparently coming soon to Bothwell Street

Since closing the former busy restaurant space, known for its fairy lit windows, has sat empty.