New steak restaurant Gōst to open on Bothwell Street this month

A new restaurant is set to open in the city centre.

The team behind modern Scottish fine dining restaurant, Glaschu and popular gastro pub The Duke’s Umbrella, are set to open their latest restaurant and bar space, Gōst.

Located on Bothwell Street, the new all-day venue will serve prime cuts of beef and grilled fish.

What’s on the menu? The new addition to the city centre’s dining scene will see a menu, carefully crafted by chef John Molloy, that features snacks and starters such as a crab bisque shooter and roast Orkney scallops. Mains include UK ex-dairy prime rib.

As well as a delicious menu for meat lovers, vegan and vegetarians have not been forgotten, from the squash soup with charred sourdough, pumpkin seed, and chive, to the foraged mushroom and truffle risotto – there’s something everyone can enjoy.

Gōst utilises purebred Angus beef and is one of the only restaurants in Scotland to use cuts from ex-dairy cattle from the UK. By using dairy industry Friesian stock that is retired onto grass pastures for a minimum of 12 months, the older age and respected life of the cows leads to a depth of flavour.

The Angus beef used is selected from small-batch, sustainable Scottish farms that grass feed the animals throughout the summer and use silage (a type of natural grass fodder) in winter. This natural process means Gōst’s products are as environmentally friendly as possible and the animals are kept on their natural diet, improving the welfare and the end-product. Furthermore, £2 from every sale of a cut of UK ex-dairy will be donated to Cash for Kids.

Drinks menu: The 160-cover bar has a drinks menu that includes signature cocktails such as a Salted Honey Old Fashioned as well as an extensive wine list which will feature Sancerre, Pouilly-Fuisse, Barolo and Saint-Emillion to compliment quality seafood and steak.

Opening date and how to book: Gōst is located on 77 Bothwell Street, G2 6TS and will open on Wednesday 3 March 2022. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website or call 0141 243 2162 to make a reservation.

Owner Andy McCartney said: “Glasgow loves fabulous steak, but sadly, because of the pandemic many firm favourite restaurants in city centre have closed. Our new city centre restaurant and bar will deliver an outstanding dining experience with the best cuts from the best cows from the best farms in Scotland. All served in beautiful surroundings. We are also delighted to have partnered with Enotria & Co. who have curated a specialised and prestige wine list to match the quality of the produce we are using.”