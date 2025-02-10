Brand new pizza by the slice restaurant coming to Glasgow's Southside

A brand new pizza by the slice restaurant is coming to Glasgow’s Southside soon

Glaswegians can look forward to a brand new pizza restaurant offering both whole pies and individual slices of pizza in the Southside later this year.

Following the likes of other pizza by the slice restaurants like Civerino’s near Kelvingrove Park and Sear’s Pizza off Byres Road, the new pizza place called Teglia will open at 632 Cathcart Road this year.

While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, Glaswegians can expect great things, as the proprietors come from the teams at Baked Pizza Al Taglio (formerly open on Duke Street in Dennistoun) and Rafa’s Diner (currently open in the Hidden Lane in Finnieston).

The pizza shop will open in the former site of the Birria Shop, owned and operated by Rafa’s Diner on Cathcart Road in Govanhill for the last 8 months. The unit will see a transformation before re-opening as Teglia.

An announcement was made on social media by the new team on Friday, February 7, it reads: “Oh hey Glasgow! Nice to see you.Born from the teams behind Baked Pizza Al Taglio and Rafas Diner comes Teglia (that’s us! It’s tah-lee-ah btw) bringing Pizza by the Cut to Govanhill.

“Our kitchen is all set, our shop still needs a few touches, but very soon we’ll be serving Roman-style pizza al taglio 14” Pies by the cut, 14” Pies to order, and more.”

An old picture from Baked Pizza Al Taglio, who will join forces with Rafa's Diner to sell the same kind of Roman style pizzas by the cut, but now in a new restaurant in Govanhill. | Glasgowist

Roman style pizza is characterised by its thin crust, rectangular shape, and minimal cheese. Al taglio translates to by the cut, rather than by the slice you’d see by traditional pizzas, this is due to its rectangular shape, meaning the cuts are served in more square shaped cuts rather than the triangular slices from regular pizzas Glaswegians would more likely be accustomed to.

The restaurant will serve halal meat, alongside vegan, veggie and pescatarian options too.