Scottish produce meets Bombay spice for new Indian comfort food restaurant which features some outstanding breakfast dishes.

Dishoom will officially open in Glasgow on 29 August in a 7,000 sq ft unit in a landmark building on Nelson Mandela Place, once home to the city’s stock exchange. This will be Dishoom’s second Scottish location, following the Edinburgh café, which has been a popular choice since opening in 2017.

The restaurant will be open from morning to night, with a menu that captures the spirit and soul of Bombay’s cafés, grills, street stalls and homes. Chef Arun Tilak, Dishoom’s Executive Chef and part of the team since 2012 where he began his journey as Head Chef at Dishoom Covent Garden, says: “Bringing Dishoom to Glasgow has long been a dream of ours. The team has worked hard to create a space and a menu that feels authentic to Bombay while celebrating the character of Glasgow and the heritage of its South Asian community. We cannot wait to welcome our first guests through the door for shared stories and leisurely feasts.

“Every Dishoom tells a Bombay story which comes to life when people sit, eat and share together. That sense of warmth and welcome is at the heart of what we do, and we’re so looking forward to seeing it in Glasgow. We invite people to make this café their own – whether they’re grabbing breakfast before work or settling in for a big evening feast with friends and family.”

I chatted with Arun this morning after breakfast in the new restaurants as they test out things with the kitchen and their new staff. He trained as a chef in Madhya Pradesh, India, working around the world before joining Dishoom.

Last year, he led the biggest update to the Dishoom menu, alongside founders Shamil and Kavi Thakrar. They said: “Making significant changes to the Dishoom menu feels like a really big deal to us. Our recipes are a true labour of love - they take months - sometimes years - to get to somewhere where we’re really happy with them. It’s hard to say goodbye to any of them! Bombay, however, is a real melting pot of a city that is constantly bubbling and evolving.

“There are new ideas and influences each time we return. We went on a research trip to Bombay with Executive Chef Arun Tilak, and tried literally hundreds of dishes across the city. We returned brimming with ideas, and it feels like the right time to mix things up. We’re really proud of these new dishes on our menu, and hope you enjoy them too.”

Regional additions included a seafood staple, Goan monkfish curry, influenced by Bombay’s Goan community. Each café continues to feature its own special dish. For their Glasgow opening, Arun has introduced two dishes that will only be available in Glasgow. He served me the haggis pau this morning– Dishoom’s first and only breakfast special.

The dish is made of spiced specially-made Dishoom pork haggis atop hot, buttered buns, served with a couple of fried eggs, crisp Carluke’s bacon rashers, honeyed chilli chutney, cream cheese and fresh coriander leaves. He says the feedback has been great so far and it is a dish he has been wanting to introduce for a while. It’s a fun way to bring together Scottish produce with Bombay spice and tradition.

The other special dish, from the lunch and dinner menu, is lamb chettinad, a rich, slow-cooked Tamil nadu curry with coconut, black pepper, curry leaves and red chillies, served with flaky malabar paratha.

If you are looking for an impressive start to the day, The Big Bombay, inspired by the breakfasts of Parsi bodybuilders, is a plate of char-striped smoked streaky bacon from Ramsay’s of Carluke, akuri spicy scrambled eggs, peppery Shropshire pork sausages, masala beans, grilled field mushrooms, grilled tomato and buttered home-made buns. I tried a chole puri halwa platter of chickpeas, sweet semolina, spicy pickles and one giant, crackled puffy puri - chef’s favourite. There’s also date and banana porridge, cinnamon pancakes, and house granola on the new menu.

The most famous item on the breakfast menu is the bacon naan roll, served with cream cheese, tomato-chili jam and coriander leaves. Expect to hear a lot more about this signature dish when the restaurant is fully incorporated into the Glasgow food scene.