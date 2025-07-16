We speak to the team at Ashton Lane hotspot Brel

Brel has pride of place on one of Glasgow’s best food and drink streets, Ashton Lane. Known just as much for its fondue Sunday roasts and its incredible beer garden, it has one of the more eclectic offerings in the city.

We caught up with the itison team, who operate the venue, to hear about what makes it such a special place.

Glasgow World: Tell me a bit about Brel for folk who don't know about it.

Megan: Brel is on Ashton lane, which is obviously a very iconic street in Glasgow, we used to be a stable, so that's why you can see the architecture here is very old, very wooden. We've got an alpine vibe here. We want it to feel like a ski resort lodge escape. So we do a lot like alpine food and also the beers that come with that as well are from Europe and abroad.

We've got an amazing beer garden at the back, the most magical beer garden in Glasgow we like to say. It’s constantly changing and developing, and we’re adding new bits to it, but it's a good mix of being able to come here in the summer, in the sun trap of the garden at the back, and then also come in the winter, you can sit by the fire pit, turn the fires on inside, and get a really cozy atmosphere.

GW: Talk to me about Ashton lane. It's a special street in Glasgow, everybody knows about it. I think if you're a tourist here, it's one of the places that you come. To talk to me about what makes Ashton Lane special?

Megan: I think it's just such a unique part of the city. You don't get a little cobbled alleyway that's hustling and bustling as much as Ashton lane. Usually, alleyways in Glasgow are kind of avoided, but it's just such a nice part of Glasgow's history. There's amazing food and drink venues here already. So being part of that community is brilliant.

We obviously have things like the street parties every year, in the summer and at Christmas time. So working with the other brands on the street, creating a bit of a community and putting on big events like this for the city is amazing. It's obviously the fairy lights. It's very aesthetic, very beautiful. Tourists love it. It's a great photo op. I think every venue on this street has its own little personality and its own unique offering too, which is really nice.

GW: Tell me about the personality of this place. You've got all these different beers. Tell me about what about the food that you've kind of touched on the other as

Megan: I think we're quite unique in that we can cross different generations. So a lot of students come here. There's a fun late night atmosphere. We do DJs indoors, live music in the garden during the summer.

And then you get older crowds that come and sample all the different beers that are on offer, the different drinks. And then that family vibe in the middle, we do big s'mores boards, and we can roast them on the fire, dipping them in chocolate fondue, and whatever. So we've got a very homey atmosphere. Everybody's welcome here, and there's something for every different age, I think, as well.

GW: The beer garden was already a busy, popular space that people knew about but I felt that since it opened back up in 2021, through the back its just went boom.

Megan: Oh, absolutely we keep adding new things to it. It was renovated a few years back then, during COVID, we introduced the covers so that people could still come and drink and eat outside, and it'd be fully covered, because we are in Scotland, have a gorgeous beer garden, but not the gorgeous weather and and then after COVID, we've spent a lot of time thinking about, ‘Okay, what? What really makes us magical in here’.

So adding more fire pits, unique food offerings out the front. Now we've got the strawberry cart, so chocolate strawberries, which you'd see in Borough Market in London, bringing that to the street and adding a stage so we can do acoustic sets outside, and it just elevates that sunny day to then have a bit of live music.

Then we've introduced the summer cabin recently as well, which is a fully covered little private dining bit. So it's good on a sunny day, you can crack open the windows, you still get the atmosphere of the beer garden. It's a bit more intimate and there's a firepit in there as well. And in the winter, that'll be fully decked out for cozy, chilly nights.

GW: What's kind of next in store for Brel?

Megan: I think, in hospitality and for us, it's very important to always be innovating and don't let it get stale. Always offer people something new and unique to come and try out. So strawberries was the latest launch of just something different over the summer, then into the colder months, we'll be doing some more Halloween focused events, and then when we get into Christmas, we really want to ramp up the offering that we do outside of Christmas, we already decorate it with Christmas decorations and stuff we want to be thinking ‘what events and what offerings can we add in for Christmas, to not only make the street busier, but to give people something you need to do at the festive time?’