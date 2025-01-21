Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Red Lantern Buffet have announced their opening date in Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire.

Next month Cumbernauld is set to welcome a brand new Chinese buffet which will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Red Lantern is a Chinese buffet chain that has a number of franchises in England, though this new Cumbernauld restaurant in North Lanarkshire will be the first Scottish branch of the buffet.

Set to open on February 28, Red Lantern Buffet will open in 3 Auchenkilns Park, Westfield, Cumbernauld on the former site of Houstons Bar & Grill which closed last July after only two years in operation.

Red Lantern Buffet are currently hiring staff ahead of their opening next month.

Writing on their Facebook page, the new restaurant wrote: “Red lantern buffet restaurant is operated by a professional Chinese restaurant cooking team, and our chefs are all professionally trained.

“We have a number of fine restaurants, takeaways,buffetts throughout the UK and the cumbernauld fine buffet restaurant in Glasgow is our only branch in Scotland.”