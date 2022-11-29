The UK’s top curry restaurants, as voted for by the British public, were announced at The British Curry Awards in association with Just Eat, and one is in Glasgow.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday 28 November at Evolution London, Battersea Park. The evening also paid tribute to the late Enam Ali MBE, the event’s founder and the UK’s leading spokesperson for the curry industry, who worked tirelessly to promote the curry industry globally for over 45 years.

Recognised globally as the original award ceremony in the UK curry industry, also referred to as the ‘Curry Oscars’, as termed by former prime minister David Cameron, the British Curry Awards welcomed personalities from the worlds of politics, sport, showbiz and entertainment alongside celebrity chefs and curry restaurant owners and their staff from across the country.

Advertisement

In attendance were: TV personalities, Chris Tarrant, Nadia Essex (Celebs Go Dating), Dr Ranj Singh; Merlin Griffiths (C4’s First Dates), Hayley Sparkes (This Morning), Danielle Mason, Saira Khan; actors, James Cosmo, Nina Wadia; former England footballer, David Seaman and partner, ice skater, Frankie Poultney; former England cricketer, Phil Tuffnell; reality TV star, Farah Sattaur (Ex On The Beach); The Apprentice contestant, Nick Showering; and MP Chris Grayling. The event was hosted by comedian, Hugh Dennis. The Awards’ main sponsor was Just Eat.

In a video message of support, prime minister, Rishi Sunak said, “The thing I’ve learnt about being Prime Minister is that the best training I ever had was working in a curry house. I know how hard every one of you works from the chefs to the waiters to the restaurant managers and the delivery drivers. And that experience gave me a huge appreciation of business, of the importance of treating people fairly and the value of this most iconic of British Asian industries. So I’m delighted to be supporting Britain’s ‘Curry Oscars’. I want to thank all of you for everything you do to fill our high streets and our homes with some of the best curry in the world.”

A nationwide nominations process is led by the local patrons of curry houses on the streets of Britain, annually invited to nominate their favourite curry restaurants and takeaways. The process of public nominations creates an authentic list of the nation’s favourite Asian eateries, based on the opinions of residents, leading to a rigorous vetting process by an independent panel of judges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award for Best Restaurant in Scotland went to Swadish by Ajay Kumar, located in the Merchant City in Glasgow.

The other award winners, from throughout the rest of the UK are:

Best Restaurant North East: Khai Khai Indian Restaurant, Newcastle

Best Restaurant North West: Mowgli Street Food Liverpool

Best Restaurant East Midlands: Calcutta Club Restaurant, Nottingham

Best Restaurant West Midlands: Lasan, Birmingham

Best Restaurant Wales: Purple Poppadom, Cardiff

Best Restaurant South East: Shampan at the Spinning Wheel, Westerham, Kent

Best Restaurant South West: Prithvi Restaurant, Cheltenham

Best Restaurant London Central & City: Benares, Mayfair

Best Restaurant London Suburbs: Copper Ceylon, Bromley

Best Takeaway: Maliks Express Kitchen, Gerrads Cross

Best Newcomer: Colonel Saab, Holborn

Personality of the Year Award: Khalilur Rahman

The award ceremony also marked the introduction of the Diners Choice Award – a new category that rewards curry establishments that are able to engage their customers through social media. Any nominated establishment in Britain had a chance to win this award based on the highest number of live, public votes on the night. Winning the Diners’ Choice Award was: Urban Tandoor, Bristol.

Advertisement

The UK curry industry, known for its resilience in weathering operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the pandemic, now faces further uncertainty with the energy and cost of living crises and amid rising inflation. With spiralling costs, it is estimated that the average price of a curry could reach as much as £30 and industry leaders fear it could lead to the closure of thousands of curry restaurants across the UK.

Curry restaurateurs have seen their shopping bills increase by an average of 40 per cent. The price of oil alone has increased by more than 100 per cent; while the cost of other curry house essentials such as a 25kg sack of onions has now doubled to more than £14.50. The situation is unsustainable for the industry as curry houses are desperately trying to minimise off-setting these costs against menu pricing, as households are facing tightened budgets themselves.

Advertisement

The Spice Business ‘Onion Bhaji Index’ indicates the average cost of an onion bhaji in the UK will jump from £4 to £12 per portion, while rising inflation means the average price of curry house favourite, the chicken tikka masala, would rise from an average menu price of £7 to £17, which diners are simply unable to afford. Add to that soaring energy bills, it is estimated that around seven in ten restaurants could be forced to shut their doors for good without government intervention.

Speaking about his late father and British Curry Awards Founder, Enam Ali, and recognising the challenges facing the curry industry, Jeffrey Ali, Director, British Curry Awards said at the event, “His dedication for all of us was something for me to behold. We are privileged to be benefiting from his life’s work today and beyond. As the natural custodians of this platform, my family and I bear the weight of the curry industry’s plight. And I take this opportunity to reassure everyone how sincerely we take the gravity of this responsibility. We will always ensure to present a united voice for the British curry industry. And as a restaurateur myself, I am acutely aware of the adverse and unconducive economic situation we are currently facing. Unfortunately, the distant horizon shows little side of improvement. Businesses from all sectors are facing an onslaught of rising costs and slowing demand.”

Advertisement

Stuart Herrington, Head of UK Account Management, Just Eat added: “Awards like this rightly shine the spotlight on the hard working people behind the restaurants and takeaways that are making an invaluable contribution to their local community and the UK economy. Curry is where Just Eat began. One of our first restaurants on the platform - some 17 years ago - served curry. It continues to be one of our most popular cuisines today.

“As we all know too well, the hospitality industry is facing increasingly tough challenges. Inflation has climbed to its highest levels for many years, the price of food and energy bills continues to soar, interest rates are increasing at an unprecedented speed and we are still seeing staff shortages as a result of Brexit and Covid. There is no denying that it’s an incredibly challenging outlook.