A restaurant which offers American-style food is opening its new Glasgow Southside branch this weekend.

Buck’s Bar announced on social media that the new Cathcart Road restaurant will open this weekend, starting with sit in tables.

The new restaurant will be the third Buck’s Bar in Glasgow.

It said that a takeaway service will be launched in the future, and that more information would be provided once the booking service is up and running.

It was announced in 2021 that the business had bought the Sapori d’Italia site on Cathcart Road. This will make it the third Buck’s Bar restaurant in Glasgow.

What is Buck’s Bar?

The restaurant focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers.

The business currently has two restaurants - West Regent Street and Trongate. This will be its first restaurant in the south side of the city.