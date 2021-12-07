Cail Bruich head chef Lorna McNee wins La Liste accolade

Cail Bruich head chef Lorna McNee has been recognised as one of the ‘new talents of the year’ by internationally-renowned industry awards La Liste.

Lorna, Scotland’s only female Michelin star chef, is the only British chef to be given this accolade and features alongside some of the UK’s leading restaurant names including L’Enclume and Core, who were included in La Liste’s Top 1000 restaurants in the world.

Who is Lorna McNee?

After working as the late two-Michelin starred chef, Andrew Fairlie’s protégé in her early career, Lorna chose to take up her first head chef role at Glasgow’s Cail Bruich in 2019.

In just two years, she won a Michelin star to add to her already decorated career. From winning Scottish Chef of the Year (2017), BBC’s Great British Menu (2019), and being crowned the show’s ‘Champion of Champions’ Lorna has never been afraid to take on a challenge and explore an innovative yet elegant style of cooking.

In 2021 Lorna was also named one of Observer Food Monthly’s ‘Stars of the future’, one of the 100 most influential women in hospitality by Code Hospitality, was shortlisted for a GQ Food and Drink Award and Square Meal’s Female Chef of The Year. She was also given the prestigious chef recipe column in The Times, Scotland.

What did Lorna say?

Lorna said: “This truly is an honour to be recognised by La Liste and especially as the only chef to represent Scotland and the UK in this category. I am delighted to be noted alongside other talented chefs from around the world and look forward to celebrating this accolade.”

What is La Liste?

La Liste is a compilation of hundreds of guidebooks, publications, and online reviews finely filtered by an international board to select the world’s best restaurant and chefs. The awards started in 2015 and are viewed as an elite platform to showcase the very best within the industry covering 10 categories including the Innovation Award, Sustainability Award, and Hidden Gem Award.