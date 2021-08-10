Cail Bruich launches new chef’s table dining experience

Glasgow’s only Michelin Star restaurant has teamed up with Krug champagne for a luxe new dining experience.

The new chef’s table dining experience is available to book now.

Glasgow’s only Michelin starred restaurant, Cail Bruich has announced the launch of a new and exclusive Chef’s Table experience, in partnership with Krug Champagne.

What is it? Head chef Lorna McNee has devised a bespoke tasting menu for two to be served at a specially commissioned handcrafted table, created by local company Tabula Rasa Design. The restaurant is taking bookings now, for the table, for October onwards.

What to expect: Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Krug Champagne on arrival, before enjoying a tasting menu which will feature Lorna’s Krug x Onion dish that was developed as part of Krug’s single ingredient programme.

How much is it? The tasting menu is priced at £200 per person.

How to book: Reservations for the Chef’s Table are now open on a rolling basis up to 90 days in advance of the reservation date and can be booked online. They are unable accommodate any allergies or dietary requirements for Chef’s Table reservations.

For more information, please visit the restaurant’s website.

The table, which will overlook the kitchen, was crafted by Glasgow-based Tabula Rasa Design which specialises in creating handcrafted furniture made from live edge timber slabs.

It has been made from Scottish Wych Burr Elm wood, and features intricate details that have been created using Portuguese Rubber Tree bark and living plants.

It also has a beautiful drawer liner was hand drawn by textile designer and illustrator, Rachel Eva Taylor, highlighting the seasonal produce featured on the restaurant menus. To finish the table, a brass Michelin star has been embossed onto the tabletop.

Speaking of this new dining experience, Lorna McNee, Head Chef said: “Chris and I are extremely passionate about what we do and have a great mutual respect for one another’s craft.

“We see the Chef’s Table experience as a unique way of showcasing all the talent throughout our team. There are few industries in the world where guests can get a front seat in the heart of the engine room and experience our craft first-hand.

“We are really looking forward to wowing our guests with an extra special experience that showcases what Cail Bruich is all about”.

Lorna was appointed head chef at Cail Bruich in August 2020, a step up from her previous role as sous chef at two Michelin starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie where she had started her career as an apprentice.

In 2019 she appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and was named “Champion of Champions”.

Dishes on her most recent tasting menu include West coast crab, green tomato, Cail Bruich garden herbs, elderflower; Stuffed Scrabster turbot, broad bean, garden pea, dill, consommé; Sladesdown farm duck, duck liver, beetroot, honey, potato, spiced sauce; and Coconut, pineapple, exotic fruit compote, piña colada sorbet.

Cail Bruich is currently offering six and eight course tasting menus at lunch (Thursday – Saturday 12-1.30pm) and dinner (Wednesday – Saturday 6.30 – 12am)