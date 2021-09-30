Cail Bruich’s Lorna McNee shortlisted for Square Meal Female Chef of the Year award

The head chef at Cail Bruich is up for a national award.

Picture: John Devlin

What’s happening? Lorna McNee, head chef at Glasgow’s only Michelin Star restaurant, Cail Bruich, has been shortlisted for the Square Meal Female Chef of the Year Award.

Lorna, who took on her current role in 2020, trained under the late Andrew Fairlie at Scotland’s only two Michelin Star restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. This is her first head chef role, and she helped the restaurant achieve Glasgow’s first Michelin Star in 17 years last year.

Speaking at the time, Lorna said: "Winning a Michelin star has been a dream of mine since I became a chef.

"The feeling of achieving it is better than I could have ever imagined.

"The best feeling for me though, is seeing the happiness on my team members’ faces knowing that all our hard work and sacrifice has been worthwhile.

"It is amazing to share it with them. I’m so proud, it is a dream come true.”

The Female Chef of the Year Award: The award information reads: While it feels slightly unnatural to select and celebrate people based on their gender, when we started the Female Chef Awards we decided to do so to readdress the balance. You see, as with many professions across the UK, women are hugely underrepresented in the world of chefs.

All the chefs we’ve chosen are at the top of their game, flying the flag for incredible cooking and exceptional standards. Below you’ll find more details on the interviews and awards we’ve previously covered, including our list of the top female chefs in the UK.