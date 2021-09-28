Glasgow’s El Perro Negro wins National Burger of the Year for the second time

The west end burger restaurant won the national competition for the second year in a row.

Picture: El Perro Negro

What’s happening? Glasgow burger restaurant, El Perro Negro has won the National Burger of the Year Award, and is the only business to have won it twice, having scooped the accolade last year.

The event, which is in its seventh year, saw chefs from across the UK battle it out to have their burger crowned best in the UK.

The live cook-off was held on 28 September 2021 at London Shenley Club.

What El Perro Negro burger won? El Perro Negro entered their Top Dog burger, which is made with bone marrow and Roquefort butter, double bacon, caramelised onions and black truffle mayo.

The Glasgow business beat off competition from chains such as Smashburger and Shake Shack.

El Perro Negro ltd is the brainchild of Nick Watkins, who created and shared pictures of his burgers to the James vs Burger community back in 2014.