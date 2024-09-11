Celebrated Glasgow eatery wins Asian Restaurant of the Year at national awards show

A Pollokshields restaurant has been named the best family restaurant in Scotland, while Charcoals in the city centre has been named one of the Asian Restaurants of the Year

Desi Dhaba Chaiwala in the Southside won a title at the Asian Restaurant Awards, being named the Family Restaurant of the Year 2024.

Charcoals on Trongate was named Glasgow’s Asian Restaurant of the Year, with the restaurant head, Muhammed Sultan, being named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Hosted at Scottish Parliament on September 4, the event is now in its 8th year.

A total of thirteen winners were named across Scotland.

ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.

"Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also give us the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wealth of cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to our economy.”