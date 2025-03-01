One of the most celebrated chefs in the UK talks to GlasgowWorld about his new restaurant in East Kilbride, named after a Hamilton dance hall.

Crossbasket Castle, which has stood, in one form or another, in the 14 acres of grounds at the border of East Kilbride and High Blantyre for six centuries, suddenly has an exciting new neighbour. A new hotel on the estate will open next month with luxury bedrooms and a destination restaurant and cocktail bar – Trocadero’s - following a £20million investment.

The 34th and current owners of the castle, Steve and Alison Timoney created a luxury hotel and event venue from the 16th-century tower with Georgian and Victorian extensions that they rescued from dereliction in 2016. Since then it has become one of Scotland’s leading wedding venues and the fine dining restaurant that was established by Albert Roux and then continued by his son Michel Roux Jr holds a 3-Rosette from the AA Restaurant Guide: “The French-inspired dishes showcase local ingredients, as in a truffle, potato and egg yolk ravioli with cauliflower and Isle of Mull cheddar sauce. It could be followed by pan-seared hake, curried mussel broth, fondant potato and sea lettuce.”

The relationship with the Roux family continues with the new restaurant and cocktail bar, with Art Deco inspired design, live music entertainment, theatrical dining experiences and great produce, prepared with skill. The project brings more than 50 jobs to the local area. The Roux team in Scotland operate restaurants at Crossbasket Castle, Inverlochy Castle and Cromlix Hotel.

We are discussing the story of the castle with a local historian, who says Crossbasket sits on the East Kilbride side of the border with High Blantyre, when Michel Roux joins us for breakfast in the elegant dining room. Brought up in the kitchen environment and part of a culinary dynasty that has made a substantial contribution to dining, at the age of 64 he has lost none of his enthusiasm for restaurant openings or hospitality in general.

It’s turns out that you can have quite an expansive conversation over breakfast, sat under a chandelier in a centuries old castle. A full Scottish breakfast of sausage, bacon, fried egg, tattie scone, haggis, black pudding, fried mushrooms and a pot of tea for me. Black coffee and an omelette for Michel.

Here are things I learnt about the two Michelin-star chef, who owned Le Gavroche restaurant in London until it closed last year - opened by his father Albert Roux and uncle Michel Roux - and who continues to have a host of hospitality interests.

His first visit to Scotland was when he was around five years old, taken on a road trip with his family in a Morris Minor deep into the Highlands. His ideal music while enjoying a meal would be some jazz, although he listened to a lot of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin when he was younger. Like many chefs, Michel’s cocktail of choice is a negroni. He had a tremendous respect for, and was a great friend of, Andrew Fairlie, who left One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow to establish his two Michelin star restaurant at Gleneagles. Michel doesn’t mind if you take pictures of your food on your phone, in fact he says he does it himself. He is very proud of his daughter, who was awarded a Michelin Star at the ceremony in Glasgow last month. He still gets excited about new menus and openings.

Michel says the inspiration for Trocadero’s, the starting point, was restaurants in the vein of Quaglino’s in London: “It's about live music, champagne flowing, good quality food but not smoke and mirrors, no foams or warm jellies and stuff. You want food that is recognisable on the plate, fabulous ingredients and you don't want the food to distract from what's happening in the room. It's got to be a joyful get together. I’m very much looking forward to when we get to finally open the doors.”

There will also be a more relaxed hotel restaurant but Trocadero’s is the big show: “You can expect a lot of wonderful Scottish produce, a seafood platter, fish of the day with the best that we can source. We have invested a lot in the kitchen, we have a proper charcoal Josper grill for beef cuts, Scottish lamb and pork. Provenance of ingredients will be key, its what our guests ask about.”

I point out that the five star hotel we are sitting in is a great start for young local people who want a career in hospitality. Part of the Roux family’s legacy and story is the chefs and front of house staff that have come through their restaurants and then gone on to do their own thing. Gone down to London and then come back up here, or competed for the Roux Scholarship. It’s one of the reasons that Scottish restaurants are better, particularly over the last 15 years.

Michel grins. “The food scene in Scotland is extraordinary. Gosh, dad would be so happy. It’s wonderful to see so much homegrown talent. There is a local young girl in the kitchen here, she started six months ago as a kitchen porter. She's now progressed to be a commis chef after six months of cleaning pots and pans. She has been on time, really interested, always asking questions.

“She's now progressed, she's going through all of her certificates to be a fully qualified chef. It's lovely. That's what the hotel industry can do and it's wonderful. She can climb up the ladder very quickly. I work with a lot of the colleges in London and it is important to be able to help that next generation.”

Is there one dish that stands out on Trocadero’s debut menu? “I think there's one particular dish which will get people talking. The fish pie. It’s going to be house smoked salmon, some scallops, then instead of a creamy, thick sauce, it has a hollandaise emulsion with cream in it. And then the potato element is a potato crumb, a crispy crumb on top. A lovely runny poach egg inside as well. It's got all the elements of the fish pie but a lot lighter. We will have our steaks, plenty of options for a nice bottle of wine. There will be a proper Sunday lunch - I don’t want to give too much away about that right now but I’m excited for people to see what we are going to do. We have been talking about that a lot.

“Trocadero’s is going to be about an experience, somewhere you will look forward to going to. It’s not just the food, some nights there will be a 22 piece brass band playing or a wonderful singer on stage. Lots of different types of music. You can get dressed up and go out. We are currently planning the dessert trolley. I was talking to a local couple yesterday who remembered the Trocadero dance hall, we wanted that local name and I think this is going to be a style of hospitality that a lot of people will recognise and enjoy.”

Crossbasket Castle, Stoneymeadow Road G72 9UE