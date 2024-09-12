Modern Scottish pub, The Gate is teaming up with foodie favourite, Celentano’s and Campari to host a culinary takeover to celebrate Negroni Week next weekend

On Saturday, 21st September, guests are invited to indulge in a curated Italian snack menu that pairs perfectly with a special Negroni cocktail selection, designed to showcase the versatility of the iconic drink.

Celentano’s debut takeover at The Gate will feature tempting dishes like Lasagna Fritti - moreish lasagne bites with porcini mushrooms and Corra Linn cheese; Crispy Pig’s Head, rich and crispy delight served with mustard and American pickles and savoury Smoked Cod Doughnuts with tangy kimchi. There will of course be autumnal toasties, made with chicken liver mousse and mushroom, alongside Fermented Potato Flatbread with ricotta cheese and salsa verde. Guests to this exclusive one day event can choose to order the full snack menu priced at £33 or select individual dishes to enjoy.

To elevate the culinary experience, The Gate’s cocktail experts have crafted a special Negroni menu featuring innovative serves with Lind & Lime Gin. Each drink is available for £10, promising to take you on a full-day journey of Negroni-inspired flavours.

From a Breakfast Negroni with coffee to kick-start your day to an spicy Dinner Negroni with a depth of flavour, the exclusive menu is one not to be missed.

The Gate drinks menu. All priced at £10

Breakfast Negroni: Lind & Lime Gin, Campari, Coffee, Coco Pops, Banana, Oat Whey A morning twist on the classic Negroni to kick-start your day!

Lunch Negroni: Lind & Lime Gin, Campari, Tomato, Basil Light and fresh, this is the perfect afternoon refresher.

Dinner Negroni: Lind & Lime Gin, Basmati Rice, Garam Masala, Campari, Cocchi Torino A unique blend of spices adds depth to this evening delight.

Dessert Negroni :Lind & Lime Gin, Cocchi Americano, Campari, Vanilla Ice Cream, Raspberry Sauce A sweet and creamy finish to cap off your night.

Andy Gemmell, owner of The Gate said. "We can’t wait to welcome Celentano’s into our kitchen here at The Gate. The debut menu is incredible - Italian-inspired Celentano’s snacks, paired with inventive Negroni serves crafted by our Gate team. This is your chance to savour creative bites and sips, perfect for celebrating Campari Negroni Week in style.”

The Gate has gained a reputation as a leading player in the Scottish pub scene, offering a unique and vibrant atmosphere, toasties, and an extensive selection of craft beers, cocktails, Scotch whisky, and gin. The pub's commitment to outstanding service, a welcoming ambiance, and top-quality drinks has earned it recognition from both the National Pub & Bar Awards, UK Top 50 Best Bars, and Class Bar Awards.

In addition to the Negroni takeover, The Gate will also host an exclusive Whisky Wonderland Experience with The Glendronach, featuring a sherry and whisky masterclass complete with drams and a curated grazing board. Learn about the journey of a cask from Spain to Scotland and how to pair sherry and whisky with food. Tickets are priced at £15, including three exceptional drinks and a grazing board.