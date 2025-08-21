Celtic centenary heroes spotted dining at top Glasgow city centre steak restaurant

The pair who were standouts in Celtic’s 1987/88 season enjoyed a meal at the city centre steakhouse

Celtic centenary heroes Paul McStay and Frank McAvennie were spotted enjoying a meal at one of Glasgow’s best steakhouses this week.

The pair were joined by friends including Off the Ball’s Tam Cowan for a meal at Gōst on Bothwell Street after McStay had appeared on Frank McAvennie’s ‘Let Me Be Frank Podcast’ alongside co-host Simon Houston.

McStay who now lives in Australia has been back in Glasgow as he jetted in to unfurl the flag before Celtic’s league opener against St Mirren at the beginning of the month. ‘The Maestro’ as he is affectionately known by Celtic supporters spent 16 years at his boyhood club, from the early 1980’s to 1997 when he hung up his boots. During his playing career he made almost 700 appearances in green and white hoops and won eight major honours.

It’s been an exciting month for Gōst where the pair dined as the Glasgow city centre steakhouse was used as the backdrop to Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring Tom Holland.

Speaking about Gōst featuring in the filming of the new Spider-Man film, Head of Sales, PR & Comms at The Superlative Collection, Courtney Flynn told us: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Gōst is being featured in Spiderman 4 - it’s not every day a Glasgow steakhouse gets to be part of a Hollywood blockbuster!

“Seeing our restaurant transformed for the screen has been an unforgettable experience, and the entire team has loved being part of the buzz.

“Having the filming happen right on our doorstep has brought incredible energy to the city, and it’s been amazing to watch Glasgow’s architecture and hospitality showcased on this scale. We’re so proud to represent Glasgow’s vibrant food scene and can’t wait to see Gōst on the big screen.

Tom Holland spoke about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, saying the production of the fourth installment will feature an “old school filmmaking style” and key scenes would be shot in Glasgow. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.

“It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world,” Holland said, setting up the next movie. “So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don’t you worry: I’m not gonna do that today.”