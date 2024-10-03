Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers spotted dining at popular Glasgow Spanish restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was spotted dining at one of Glasgow’s top Spanish restaurants ahead of his sides Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.
After an impressive 6-0 victory against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, Rodgers headed to Spanish restaurant Malaga Tapas in Bearsden for a meal where he was pictured posing with staff.
Taking to social media, Malaga Tapas shared a photograph with the Celtic boss and said: “Gracias por tu visita Familia!”
Brendan Rodgers is not the only famous faces to have been spotted dining at the restaurant in recent times as Scottish stand-up comedian, Kevin Bridges is also a big fan of the eatery. He has been spotted enjoying a meal at the restaurant and also celebrated Spain’s Euro 2024 win over England there.
Malaga Tapas who currently have restaurants in Pollokshields, Clarkston and Bearsden are to open La Cabra on Clark Street in Airdrie later this year. Last year, they were recognised as ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.