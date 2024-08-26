Celtic star spotted dining at popular West End Italian restaurant after St Mirren victory
A Celtic star was spotted dining at a popular Glasgow Italian restaurant near Kelvinbridge after his side defeated St Mirren 3-0.
Japanese international Daizen Maeda headed to La Lanterna West End after his Celtic team picked up three points in the Sunday lunchtime kick-off in Paisley.
Maeda started alongside Adam Idah and James Forrest in the Hoops front three as they picked up an important three points on the road to continue their winning start to the season. The 26-year-old was a standout for his side the previous week as he picked up a brace in Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup.
Taking to social media, La Lanterna West End said: “What a delightful evening at La Lanterna West End!
“We were thrilled to host Daizen Maeda for an authentic Italian dinner filled with flavours and laughter. Thank you for joining us Daizen Maeda and we can’t wait to welcome you back for more culinary adventures soon!”
The restaurant on Great Western Road is no stranger to welcoming famous faces with the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Philippe Clement and Joe Hart being spotted dining at the restaurant.
