Celtic stars spotted at popular Glasgow West End Italian restaurant
Some of Celtic’s first team stars were spotted enjoying a meal at Glasgow Italian favourite La Lanterna on Great Western Road.
Reo Hatate was pictured alongside new recruits Hayato Inamura and Shin Yamada at the Kelvinbridge restaurant with co-owner Christopher Martinolli.
Taking to social media, La Lanterna West End said: “When the best in Scotland welcomes the best in Japan!”
Both Inamura and Yamada joined Brendan Rodgers’ side this summer from Japan’s J-League along with Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Ross Doohan and Callum Osmand. Celtic thumped Premier League side Newcastle United on Saturday in a pre-season friendly and will now travel to Como to take on Ajax before their league season gets underway against St Mirren on Sunday 3 August.
The trio aren’t the only famous faces to have been spotted dining at the premises as Sir Alex Ferguson, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Raskin have also been pictured here.
