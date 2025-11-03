Celtic stars spotted dining at popular Glasgow West End Italian after Hampden win

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:27 GMT
Best of Glasgow: Saint Luke's owner Michael Woods on his favourite places in the city
The pair enjoyed a meal at the Great Western Road restaurant after beating Rangers at Hampden.

Celtic stars Callum Osmand and Arne Engels were spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End after booking their place in the final of the Premier Sports Cup.

The pair were spotted at La Lanterna West End on Great Western Road, with Osmand scoring Celtic’s third goal against Hampden after goals from Johnny Kenny and captain Callum McGregor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was less than a week ago that Osmand made his first appearance for Martin O’Neill’s Celtic in the 4-0 victory over Falkirk.

Talking to social media, La Lanterna West End said: “We were thrilled to host Callum Osmand & Arne Engels at La Lanterna!

placeholder image
La Lanterna West End

“Huge congratulations to Callum on scoring a fantastic goal at the Old Firm match yesterday! Your energy and passion are truly inspiring.

“Here’s to more great moments together!”

The Celtic pair aren’t the only famous faces to have been spotted dining at the restaurant as Sir Alex Ferguson, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Raskin have also been pictured here.

Related topics:GlasgowFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice