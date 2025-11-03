Celtic stars spotted dining at popular Glasgow West End Italian after Hampden win
Celtic stars Callum Osmand and Arne Engels were spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End after booking their place in the final of the Premier Sports Cup.
The pair were spotted at La Lanterna West End on Great Western Road, with Osmand scoring Celtic’s third goal against Hampden after goals from Johnny Kenny and captain Callum McGregor.
It was less than a week ago that Osmand made his first appearance for Martin O’Neill’s Celtic in the 4-0 victory over Falkirk.
Talking to social media, La Lanterna West End said: “We were thrilled to host Callum Osmand & Arne Engels at La Lanterna!
“Huge congratulations to Callum on scoring a fantastic goal at the Old Firm match yesterday! Your energy and passion are truly inspiring.
“Here’s to more great moments together!”
The Celtic pair aren’t the only famous faces to have been spotted dining at the restaurant as Sir Alex Ferguson, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Raskin have also been pictured here.