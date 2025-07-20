Glaschu will join forces once again with celebrated chef Brian Maule for two nights on 6th and 7th August. Diners will be treated to a five course tasting menu, offering a blend of French technique and Glaschu’s commitment to showcasing the finest Scottish ingredients.

Brian Maule owned the Chardon d'Or on Bath Street, ne of the finest restaurants in Glasgow for 22 years until it closed in 2023. Prior to opening his restaurant, Brian was head chef at the two Michelin starred Roux restaurant, Le Gavroche, in London. His career is marked by a commitment to high-quality seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, passion for wines and friendly hospitality.

Following the success of two initial dinners in May, Brian will return to the kitchen at Glaschu with another menu created in collaboration with Glaschu’s head chef, Graeme Brown to showcase summer produce and some of Brian’s favourite dishes from his time at Le Chardon d’Or.

The menu features dishes such as confit chicken bon bon; marinated cured salmon fillet; ragu of king prawns; venison Wellington with dauphinoise potatoes; and an extra bitter dark chocolate mousse with praline crumb. Enotria & Coe has curated a wine pairing to complement each dish. A glass of Moët & Chandon will greet guests on arrival with a complimentary dram of Dalmore single malt to finish.

Located on Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square, Glaschu offers modern Scottish fine-dining within the Western Club building. Halibut and Loch Tay trout are freshly sourced by local fishmongers, while meat is supplied by family-owned, John Gilmour Butchers.

Le Chardon d’Or was known for the standard of its hospitality but was also responsible for starting off young chefs who went on to feature in some of Glasgow, and Scotland’s, leading kitchens. Brian says Glasgow has changed massively in the time since he returned from his time in London to open in the city centre: “There’s a lot of the boys who have came through with me, whether they are in Glasgow or went elsewhere, they have all been successful, which is great to see. It’s a great compliment to myself that they’ve listened to what was put in front of them.”

Brian says the range of cuisine, the experience brought back to Glasgow from travels elsewhere, makes it an exciting time to be a chef in the city, despite obstacles and challenges that have emerged in recent years. You can watch our interview above.

Bookings for the special event dinner can be made here.