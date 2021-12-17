Christmas Cocktail of the Week: Espresso Martini from The Gate

The Gate shows us how to make a classic cocktail, the Espresso Martini.

The Gate is located in the East End of Glasgow, directly across from the iconic Barrowland Ballroom at 251 Gallowgate, G4 0TP.

The Gate which opened in in 2019 serves delicious drinks and toasties as well as 30 gins and a range of beers and wine. You can book here or phone 07852636764.

Bar Manager, Drew Gray showed GlasgowWorld an easy step by step guide to their Christmas special Espresso Martini.

Ingredients

40ml Cognac

25ml Water

20ml Coffee Liqueur

10ml Coconut Syrup

1 shot Espresso or 1 teaspoon Nescafé Azera

Method

Add all ingredients together into a mixer and blend well by dry shaking.

Add ice to the mixer and shake again for 10-15 seconds.

Strain your ingredients into a frozen coupe glass. Garnish with a dusting of cocoa powder and enjoy!