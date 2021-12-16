Majority of Barrowlands gigs cancelled or postponed over Covid concerns

A number of live music events at the iconic venue have been cancelled or postponed.

Most gigs and events at Glasgow’s Barrowlands have been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron Covid variant. It appears that tonight’s Ocean Colour Scene concert, which is a postponed event, will go ahead.

Goodbye My Mackenzie, Del Amitri and Skerryvore are some of the acts that have announced cancellations or postponements.

Picture: Shutterstock

Del Amitri posted: “We’re very sorry but we’ve had to take the incredibly hard decision to today postpone all the remaining Scottish shows on this UK run, including Stirling tonight, Edinburgh tomorrow and Glasgow on Monday and Tuesday. On seeing the rapidly rising infection levels, and taking guidance it’s clearly the best thing for us all.

“We’re absolutely gutted to be doing this, but at the same time don't want contribute in any way to ruining everyone’s Christmases, by encouraging people to come out and see us. Please hold on to your tickets and we hope to re-schedule these shows just as soon as we can, more details on that very soon.”

While Goodbye Mr Mackenzie said: “Hi everyone…with the current Covid infection rate numbers getting worse we’re truly sorry but we have taken the decision to postpone our gig in Glasgow Barrowland tomorrow. Please hold on to your tickets and we hope to post more information about a reschedule asap. X”

Skerryvore were due to play on New Year’s Day, but have also postponed this. They said: “It is with great frustration and disappointment that we have to confirm that the remaining 5 shows of our winter tour will not go ahead. The statements and guidance announced by both Public Health Scotland and The Scottish Government have put us in a position where we felt there was no choice but to reschedule the remaining shows given both the uncertainty that has been created and also a having a duty of care to attendees.”