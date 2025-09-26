Top Cut is the new restaurant concept from a Glasgow hospitality group, set to open on Ingram Street in October.

A high-profile unit in the city centre will reopen as Glasgow’s newest steak restaurant. Top Cut will open at the end of October and work is underway to transform the former Mamasan Thai site on Ingram Street. The location was recently uncovered after five years of temporary scaffolding above the entrance due to issues with the glass-fronted building at 110 Queen Street.

The restaurant is currently recruiting a kitchen team and front of house staff, saying: “At Top Cut we're all about quality cuts, bold flavours, and a buzzing dining experience. Our menu is short and will be focused on providing affordable cuts along with some bespoke specials – all in a lively, high-volume setting.” Interviews were taking place this week and staff are expected to be in place at the new venture from 13 October.

A planning application was lodged in June for alterations to entrance doors at the unit on Ingram Street, “with installation of glazed panel with servery hatch, and relocation of fixed barrier”. Plans also include outlines for an outside seating area on Ingram Street. Plans were submitted by Space ID interior designers on behalf of their client Alan Dexter. A cocktail bar will feature as part of the dining room setting.

Before this was Mamasan, a Thai restaurant and bar, the unit, with dining room and mezzanine level, was a location for Argentinian steakhouse chain Cau.

The project at 222-224 Ingram Street is being undertaken on behalf of 222 Ingram Ltd, previously Buchanan48 Ltd, with Joanne Dexter as the sole director. Alan and Joanne Dexter have a family-run hospitality business, Princes Restaurant Group, with locations in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Established in 2005 by the Dexter family, their restaurants and cafes include Cranachan Cafe at Princes Square and The Willow Tearooms on Buchanan Street. In Edinburgh, they have Salerno Pizza at the St James Centre Edinburgh, The Willow Tearooms on Princes Street and Ragu Pasta on George Street. They operated Barca Tapas at Princes Square for 20 years, closing in January last year.