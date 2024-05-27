City Centre: New Indian restaurant from award-winning chef

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kinara restaurant has finally opened its doors in the Merchant City.

A new Indian restaurant, highly commended for best casual dining venue at the Scottish Entertainment Awards, is giving some lucky customers a Willy Wonka style golden ticket to enjoy its culinary delights.

The new venue on Merchant City’s King Street at the site of the old Cafe Cossachok had initially planned to open its doors in January but faced ongoing issues with its kitchen extraction system.

Now award-winning chef Shabu Natarajan, his business partner Altaf Hossain and the expert team behind Madras Cafe are ready to welcome customers and have a host of classic and contemporary flavours on offer.

Kinara, which means "river banks" and "cutting edge," in Hindi, has a menu that includes a seafood platter of monkfish, salmon and prawns or succulent lamb with spices.

It also specialises in lobster, chicken, paneer and vegan friendly dishes as well as tandoori delights and traditional dum pukht dishes, slow cooked in a sealed vessel, with a lid made of dough alongside specially curated wine pairings and champagnes.

Customers who visit the restaurant over the next month also have the chance of winning a free meal if they find a golden ticket tucked into the folds of their napkin.

Everyone who visits will also enjoy a special introductory offer of a two course lunch from 12-3pm Monday to Friday at just £9.95 (instead of £12.99) or a two course pre-theatre dinner from 3-8pm Monday to Friday or 12-5pm Saturday and Sunday for just £15.95 (instead of £17.99).

Co-owner Altaf Hossain said: “We are delighted to finally be able to open our doors and welcome customers into Kinara. Our chef Shabu Natarajan and the team have worked very hard to bring you a menu full of delectable dishes. Chef Shabu’s passion for Indian cuisine shines through every bite.

“We know this is a long awaited opening and we have overcome some initial teething problems to now offer the best in local produce combined with some innovative creations and quality service that will provide you with an unforgettable dining experience.