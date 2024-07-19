Clyde 1’s Cassi to DJ at 90s and noughties day party at BAaD in the Barras

Supplied

Clyde 1 radio presenter and DJ Cassi is bringing a new daytime disco event to Barras Art and Design.

Jam Pot will feature music from the 1990s and the first decade of the 21st Century, presenting with a fun day party atmosphere at the East End venue. The event will take place on Saturday 24 August 3-9pm.

Cassi, DJ and Clyde 1 radio presenter, said - “I grew up in these eras, the music was so diverse and so iconic - I'm so excited to be hosting an event like this. I’ve always wanted to hold a party in BAaD in the Barras, In the heart of Glasgow It’s been a dream of mine for years. It's the perfect venue for Jam Pot"

The official description of the event sets the scene: “Do you often reminisce about the simpler days of Smash Hits mags, MTV music videos and those cheesy telly ads that are still stuck in your head? It’s time to re-live that whole era of music as Cassi from Clyde 1 is bringing her own daytime party to BAaD in the heart of the Barras.

“The day will host many DJ's, live singing and all the 90's and 00's classics from the likes of Aqua, S Club and Wheatus to the big dance anthems like Cascada, Darude and Ultrabeat. You'll be shuffling one minute and sliding the next. All will be covered and we won’t miss out the jam jar drinks and old skool snacks you miss.” Courtney Flynn - Head of Sales, PR & Comms for Merchant Pubs & Bars Group said - “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Cassi to bring Jam Pot to life. The day parties at BAaD are a huge success and given that this one is engineered in Glasgow, we can’t wait! Everyone loves Cassi playing us the 90s & noughties hits every morning on the radio so about time we made a full day of it - BAaD is the perfect location for it!”

54 Calton Entry, Glasgow, G40 2SB