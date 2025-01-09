Clydebank pubs announces shock closure
The Glenhead Tavern on Dumbarton Road, Duntocher closed its doors on Monday, January 6 after the leaseholder closed the pub. The closure was announced by the chef of the Glenhead Tavern’s food offering.
A statement on social media by Jamie Davidson of Jamie’s Kitchen, who operated from the pub read: “It’s with a heavy heart we have had to close tonight for the foreseeable future, the person with the lease closed the pub.
“Gutted is an understatement, thank you to all the staff, hopefully we will get another premises soon, thank you again for all your continued support.”
The pub is currently listed to let on Heineken’s Star Pubs recruitment website as “Refurbishment Planned”.
