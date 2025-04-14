Clydeside Containers announce latest food vendor: Cafe XO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new hospitality concept coming to the River Clyde has announced the latest food spot to join them on their new venue coming to the Broomielaw later this year.

Clydeside Containers, the new food and drink venue coming to the Broomielaw by the RIver Clyde in Glasgow’s City Centre this Summer, have announced the latest food vendor to join the new hospitality concept.

"Simple food, casual dining—but done properly." That’s the philosophy behind Café XO, the fifth food vendor joining Glasgow’s latest street food and events destination: Clydeside Containers. In the latest episode of the Clydeside Containers Podcast, host Billy Kirkwood sat down with founder Andrew Manson, whose culinary journey has taken him from Shetland to some of the UK’s top Michelin-starred kitchens.

“I want to do good food, but for everyone to feel welcome on any occasion,” Andrew explained. “It doesn’t have to be white tablecloths—it just has to be great.”

After years leading fine-dining kitchens, Andrew launched Café XO as a creative outlet to bring bold, exciting food to a wider audience. Now, as part of the Clydeside Containers lineup, Café XO will offer a rotating menu of chef-driven, comfort-inspired dishes—without the price tag or pretension.“

How can you make something decent but modestly priced? It’s possible. It’s doable,” Andrew said, stressing the importance of value, quality, and sustainability. At Clydeside, Café XO will serve up elevated street food designed for a fast-paced, casual crowd. “We’ll have something for everyone—from people grabbing food on the go to those hanging out with drinks. And we’ll be keeping it fresh, wholesome, and delicious.”

The full podcast with Andrew gos ive across all major platforms. For more information, follow @ClydesideContainers and @_cafe_xo on Instagram.

The project, dubbed Clydeside Containers, is the proposed plans for a ‘pioneering venue’ crafted from repurposed shipping containers, promises to blend sustainable design with a vibrant mix of dining, drinking, and entertainment by the same hospitality bosses behind Max’s Bar, La Cheetah, Room 2 and Mikaku.

Located along the River Clyde, this innovative project aims to celebrate the city’s industrial heritage while revitalising its waterfront for modern use. Clydeside Containers will be home to an eclectic mix of food vendors, bars, live music, comedy performances, and community-focused events—all within a ‘striking, eco-friendly setting.’

With plans to host live music, comedy, pub quizzes and everything in between, Clydeside Containers will be ‘a hub for creativity, collaboration, and fun.’

The venue also seeks to engage with local businesses and artists, offering opportunities to showcase their talents and products. By prioritising locally sourced ingredients and collaborating with Glasgow-based suppliers, Clydeside Containers will ‘provide a platform for small businesses to thrive.’

The project team invites the community to stay updated on developments through social media and looks forward to creating a space that will enhance Glasgow’s reputation as a city of innovation, culture, and hospitality.

Commenting, Director Dario Bernardi said: “We were delighted to break ground on the site this week, marking a significant milestone for the project. We believe these exciting plans for Clydeside Containers will not only transform the Clydeside into a vibrant social hub but also provide meaningful benefits to the local community and economy.

“This project is the first-of-its-kind in Glasgow and developments like this on the Clydeside have been long awaited. Clydeside Containers celebrates Glasgow’s past while looking toward its future, and we’re excited to work closely with the Council and local stakeholders to bring our vision to life.”