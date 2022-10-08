Cocktail of the week: Stranger Tings by Nonna Said
Popular cocktail bar and pizzeria Nonna Said, has added new pizzas, sides, and a brand-new dessert section to its menu, as well as a refreshed cocktail list.
Nonna Said has added a selection of tasty treats to their enhanced menu including the ‘Stranger Tings’ cocktail.
The restaurant is located on 26 Candleriggs, G1 1LD.
General manager Stephen Wann, shows us an easy-step-by-step guide on how to make this sweet drink at home.
Ingredients
25 ml Beefeater Gin
25 ml Grenadine
Grapefruit Soda
12.5 ml Lemon Juice
12.5 ml Blue Curaçao
Garnished with Strawberry Laces
Method
Add the Beefeater gin to a hurricane glass.
Add in the grenadine.
Add ice and top with grapefruit soda.
Add in your lemon juice and Blue Curaçao.
Top with strawberry laces and enjoy.
Stranger Tings is available at Nonna Said priced at £7.50 but £6 on Sunday and Thursday.