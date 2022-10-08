Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cocktail of the week: Stranger Tings by Nonna Said

Popular cocktail bar and pizzeria Nonna Said, has added new pizzas, sides, and a brand-new dessert section to its menu, as well as a refreshed cocktail list.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 9:10 pm

Nonna Said has added a selection of tasty treats to their enhanced menu including the ‘Stranger Tings’ cocktail.

The restaurant is located on 26 Candleriggs, G1 1LD.

General manager Stephen Wann, shows us an easy-step-by-step guide on how to make this sweet drink at home.

Most Popular

Ingredients

25 ml Beefeater Gin

25 ml Grenadine

Advertisement

Grapefruit Soda

12.5 ml Lemon Juice

12.5 ml Blue Curaçao

Garnished with Strawberry Laces

Method

Advertisement

Add the Beefeater gin to a hurricane glass.

Add in the grenadine.

Add ice and top with grapefruit soda.

Add in your lemon juice and Blue Curaçao.

Top with strawberry laces and enjoy.

Stranger Tings is available at Nonna Said priced at £7.50 but £6 on Sunday and Thursday.

Glasgow