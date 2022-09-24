Cocktail of the week: Watermelon Mojito by Bowlarama
Cocktail week returns to the city with masterclasses from Saturday, 4 September - Saturday, 1 October.
Bowlarama is part of Glasgow’s Cocktail Week alongside 46 other bars. The 10-day event will include brunches and fun masterclasses with over 140 exclusive cocktails on offer.
You will also be able to learn the history of the world’s best rums as the Bacardi brand ambassador talks you through iconic cocktails at Bowlarama, which is located on 22 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UL.
Duty manager John Horsley shows an easy step-by-step guide to create a refreshing Watermelon Mojito at home.
Ingredients
50ml Bacardi
25ml watermelon syrup
25ml lime juice
5ml sugar syrup
Soda
Mint leaves and lime wheel garnish
Method
Coat the rim of a mason jar with dyed sugar
Add crushed ice and mint leaves to the mason jar
Add more ice and pour in the Bacardi
Add sugar syrup, lime juice and watermelon syrup
Add in more crushed ice and stir well
Add a splash of soda and top with mint leaves
Garnish with lime wheel and enjoy!
Watermelon Mojito is available at Bowlarama at £8.