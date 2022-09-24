Cocktail of the week: Watermelon Mojito by Bowlarama

Cocktail week returns to the city with masterclasses from Saturday, 4 September - Saturday, 1 October.

Bowlarama is part of Glasgow’s Cocktail Week alongside 46 other bars. The 10-day event will include brunches and fun masterclasses with over 140 exclusive cocktails on offer.

You will also be able to learn the history of the world’s best rums as the Bacardi brand ambassador talks you through iconic cocktails at Bowlarama, which is located on 22 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UL.

Duty manager John Horsley shows an easy step-by-step guide to create a refreshing Watermelon Mojito at home.

Ingredients

50ml Bacardi

25ml watermelon syrup

25ml lime juice

5ml sugar syrup

Soda

Mint leaves and lime wheel garnish

Method

Coat the rim of a mason jar with dyed sugar

Add crushed ice and mint leaves to the mason jar

Add more ice and pour in the Bacardi

Add sugar syrup, lime juice and watermelon syrup

Add in more crushed ice and stir well

Add a splash of soda and top with mint leaves

Garnish with lime wheel and enjoy!