Cocktail of the week: classic Margarita from Champagne Central

The Champagne bar in Glasgow is located just next to Central Station at 99 Gordon Street.
Team Leader Bailey Graham, shows how you can achieve this delicious Margarita cocktail at home by just following a few steps.
Ingredients:
37.5ml Tequila
25ml Cointreau
25ml Lime Juice
25ml Sugar Syrup
Method:
Prepare your couple glass with salt around the rim.
Add in all of your ingredients to your mixer and shake well.
Once the mixture is blended well, strain it in to your coupe glass and add a garnish of your choice. Enjoy!