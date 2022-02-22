Cocktail of the week: classic Margarita from Champagne Central

As it is National Margarita Day today, Champagne Central invited GlasgowWorld to film one of their tasty drinks for this occasion.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:13 pm

The Champagne bar in Glasgow is located just next to Central Station at 99 Gordon Street.

Team Leader Bailey Graham, shows how you can achieve this delicious Margarita cocktail at home by just following a few steps.

Ingredients:

37.5ml Tequila

25ml Cointreau

25ml Lime Juice

25ml Sugar Syrup

Method:

Prepare your couple glass with salt around the rim.

Add in all of your ingredients to your mixer and shake well.

Once the mixture is blended well, strain it in to your coupe glass and add a garnish of your choice. Enjoy!

