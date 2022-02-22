Glasgow man posing as taxi driver found guilty of sexual assault

A bogus taxi driver has been found guilty of sexual assault.

A takeaway worker who posed as a taxi driver an sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman has been issued with an arrest warrant.

Glasgow Sheriff Court was told that Abdul Samad, 39, picked up a 20-year-old in Tradeston in the summer of 2019.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the subsequent journey he subjected his victim to repeated groping. The court was shown footage of Samad crossing three lanes to pick up the victim.

The accused claimed that he told the victim to get into the car as she needed help. Samad was not present at the hearing and an arrest warrant has now been issued.

‘A good Samaritan’

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Mark Allen asked Samar “what if I say you were chancing your arm wanting her to believe your car was a taxi?”

Samar denied this and instead claimed he was being “a good Samaritan”.

He also claims that the victim put his hand on top of hers on the car’s gearstick before groping him. He claims it was a culture difference which stopped him from telling her to stop.

He claimed that the victim was lying, stating: "I'm still standing here surprised, you can ask her, I really don't know what her aim was or what was going on in her mind."

Samar claims the woman said he was “an angel” and a “life saver” when he dropped her off.

The court was told that Samar changed his position on physical contact when forensic evidence revealing the contrary was revealed.