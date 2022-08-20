Cocktail of the week: Paloma Clasico by Kelvingrove Cafe
Patron has partnered up with Kelvingrove Cafe to help celebrate Paloma month with their special drinks now available on their menu until the end of August.
The Kelvingrove Cafe has launched a new menu dedicated to delicious Paloma cocktails for customers to enjoy this month. The venue is located in Glasgow at 161 Argyle St, Finnieston, G3 8TB.
The cafe has put their own twist on a favourite summer cocktail and created signature Tequila-based drinks, which will be served until the end of August.
Bartender Allan McKellar shows us an easy step-by-step guide on how to re-create this refreshing cocktail at home.
Paloma Clasico
Ingredients
37.5ml Patron Silver
37.5ml Pink Grapefruit
20ml Lime Juice
20ml Gomme
Top with Soda
Method
Add a salt rim to the edge of a ribbed mojito glass.
Add all ingredients, except the soda, and build the drink inside the glass with cubed ice.
Top with soda and garnish with a fresh slice of grapefruit.
Paloma Clasico is available at Kelvingrove Cafe until the end of August, and is priced at £9
Dove on the Rock
Ingredients:
37.5ml Patron Silver
37.5ml EasyMixt Liqueur
20ml Cocchi Rosa
2-3 dashes Aphrodite bitters
Method:
Add a salt rim to a plain rocks glass.
Add in a cube of ice.
Add all ingredients to a shaker and stir well.
Once fully mixed, strain the drink into the glass and garnish with a fresh slice of grapefruit.
Dove on the Rock is available at Kelvingrove Cafe until the end of August , priced at £10