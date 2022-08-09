Glasgow finalists revealed for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022

The finalists have been revealed for this year’s Scottish Bar & Pub Awards - has your favourite Glasgow bar made the cut?

By Rosalind Erskine
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 10:41 am

This year’s finalists for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards have been revealed, as more than 3500 people have had their say in naming Scotland’s most loved pubs, with thousands of votes cast online over the last few months.

What are The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards?

Has your favourite Glasgow bar or pub made the final shortlist?

Now in their 27th year, The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards - dubbed the hospitality Oscars - celebrate Scotland’s licensed trade and shine a spotlight on all aspects of the hospitality industry, featuring standout pubs up and down the country in more than 24 categories. These include Antos Dog Friendly Pub of The Year; Hi-Spirits Best Live Music Venue; The Busker Cocktail Bar of the Year and Kopparberg New Bar of the Year.

Over 75 leading finalists have been revealed today including Glasgow’s Moskito, St Luke’s and restaurant, Ga Ga.

Seeking out the nation’s most creative drinks, whisky and cocktail bar, The Gate, and the adventurous Absent Ear are up for the Busker Cocktail bar, alongside the Cocktail Mafia in Edinburgh and Lido in Troon.

The inaugural Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year will see Broughty Ferry’s The Fort, Dundee’s Jute Café bar, Inverness-based Scotch & Rye and Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Café battle it out to be crowned Scotland’s best bar.

Up for the DRAM Independent Pub Group of the Year award for 2022 are Buzzworks Holdings in Ayrshire which has an award-winning portfolio of bars and restaurants in Scotland including Vic’s & The Vine, Scotts, The Mill House, Lido, The Duke and The Bridge Inn to name a few.

Also in the running are Bread Meats Bread, which has six venues serving up award-winning burgers and cocktails, and the Bruce group, which focus on drinks-led retailing in Edinburgh and Fife.

Scotland’s longest-running licensed trade awards also look to celebrate rising stars in the industry, community-led initiatives and give a much-needed boost to those championing the late-night economy.

When will winners be announced?

Every finalist has been voted for by the public and people in the trade and will have been visited by mystery shoppers. Winners will be announced at a prestigious award ceremony on 30th August 2022 at The Doubletree Glasgow Central, in Glasgow.

Organiser, Susan Young said: “The votes are in and verified and the time is nearly here to celebrate the best of the best at The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022.

“The licensed trade needs our support more than ever and Scottish hospitality has never been better. Congratulations to all the finalists - your recognition is very well deserved, and I can’t wait to see who takes home the trophies at this year’s awards.”

The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022 finalists in full

CategoryFinalist
Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the YearBlack Ivy, Edinburgh
Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the YearThe Forth Inn, Aberfoyle
Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the YearInndeep, Glasgow
Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the YearThe White Stag, Callander
Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the YearBrewhemia, Edinburgh
Aro Procurement Customer Service AwardThe Coach House, Bridge of Weir
Aro Procurement Customer Service AwardThe Fox & Willow, Ayr
Aro Procurement Customer Service AwardThe Huxley, Edinburgh
Aro Procurement Customer Service AwardLittle Soho, Jordanhill
Benromach Whisky Bar of the YearThe Albananch, Edinburgh
Benromach Whisky Bar of the YearArtisan, Wishaw
Benromach Whisky Bar of the YearThe Malt Room, Inverness
Benromach Whisky Bar of the YearThe Piper Whisky Bar, Glasgow
Deanston Guru of the YearGillian Kirkland /The Piper’s Whisky Bar
Deanston Guru of the YearDerek Mather/Artisan
Deanston Guru of the YearMatt McPherson/ The Malt Room
Deanston Guru of the YearAlastair Shaw/The Gate
Deanston Guru of the YearSimon Smith/ Whisky & Cynicism
DRAM Community PubClippens Inn, Linwood
DRAM Community PubGranny Gibbs, Whiteinch
DRAM Community PubSilver Wing, Edinburgh
DRAM Community PubThe Weston Tavern, Kilmaurs
Hi Spirits Best Live Music VenueBox Bar & Club, Glasgow
Hi Spirits Best Live Music VenueHarley’s, Ayr
Hi Spirits Best Live Music VenueMacSorley’s, Glasgow
Hi Spirits Best Live Music VenueSt Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow
HOSPO Manager of the yearNicola Armstrong – Macgochans, Mull
HOSPO Manager of the yearMatt Colligan – Bier Hall
HOSPO Manager of the yearLee Little – Lido, Troon
HOSPO Manager of the yearConnor Smith – Hamilton Palace, Hamilton
HOSPO Manager of the yearKeir Beckwith, Gaucho
Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the YearThe Dome, Edinburgh
Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the YearGa Ga Kitchen & Bar, Glasgow
Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the YearKyloe, Edinburgh
Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the YearRalph & Finns , Glasgow
Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the YearThe Ubiquitous Chip , Glasgow
Kopparberg New Bar of the YearThe Albyn, Aberdeen
Kopparberg New Bar of the YearThe Fox, Troon
Kopparberg New Bar of the YearGiddy Goose, Perth
Kopparberg New Bar of the YearJimmy Badgers, Inverness
Molinari Casual Dining AwardAllegria Eatery, Largs
Molinari Casual Dining AwardCaffe Parma, Glasgow
Molinari Casual Dining AwardBoar’s Head, Auchtermuchty
Molinari Casual Dining AwardMediterraneo, Glasgow
Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the YearThe Fort, Broughty Ferry
Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the YearJute Cafe Bar, Dundee
Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the YearScotch & Rye, Inverness
Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the YearKelvingrove Café, Glasgow
Old Tom Gin Hotel Bar of the Year18, Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews
Old Tom Gin Hotel Bar of the YearThe American Bar, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder
Old Tom Gin Hotel Bar of the YearVirgin Hotels, The Commons Club, Edinburgh
Old Tom Gin Hotel Bar of the YearThe Lounge Bar, Fonab Castle, Pitlochry
Pernod Ricard Best Late Night VenueBourbon, Edinburgh
Pernod Ricard Best Late Night VenueCharlie’s Loft, Glasgow
Pernod Ricard Best Late Night VenueMoskito, Glasgow
Pernod Ricard Best Late Night Venue Pernod Ricard Best Late Night VenueNox, AberdeenWhy Not Nightclub Edinburgh
Stoli Sustainability Award – Heather Suttie...Contini’s Scottish Restaurant, Edinburgh
Stoli Sustainability Award – Heather Suttie...Eusebi, Glasgow
Stoli Sustainability Award – Heather Suttie...Gaucho, Glasgow
Stoli Sustainability Award – Heather Suttie...SWG3, Glasgow
The Busker Cocktail Bar of the YearThe Absent Ear, Glasgow
The Busker Cocktail Bar of the YearThe Cocktail Mafia, Edinburgh
The Busker Cocktail Bar of the YearThe Gate, Glasgow
The Busker Cocktail Bar of the YearThe Lido, Troon
Independent Operator of the Year Bread Meets Bread (BMB), Glasgow
Independent Operator of the YearThe Bruce Group, Edinburgh
Independent Operator of the YearBuzzworks, Ayrshire
Independent Operator of the YearScoop Restaurants
SUNDAY MAIL PUB OF THE YEARHabbies, Kilbarchan
SUNDAY MAIL PUB OF THE YEARThe Palais, Glasgow
SUNDAY MAIL PUB OF THE YEARThe Station Bar, Glasgow
SUNDAY MAIL PUB OF THE YEARThe Waverley, Wishaw

