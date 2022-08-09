Glasgow finalists revealed for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022

The finalists have been revealed for this year’s Scottish Bar & Pub Awards - has your favourite Glasgow bar made the cut?

This year’s finalists for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards have been revealed, as more than 3500 people have had their say in naming Scotland’s most loved pubs, with thousands of votes cast online over the last few months.

What are The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards?

Has your favourite Glasgow bar or pub made the final shortlist?

Now in their 27th year, The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards - dubbed the hospitality Oscars - celebrate Scotland’s licensed trade and shine a spotlight on all aspects of the hospitality industry, featuring standout pubs up and down the country in more than 24 categories. These include Antos Dog Friendly Pub of The Year; Hi-Spirits Best Live Music Venue; The Busker Cocktail Bar of the Year and Kopparberg New Bar of the Year.

Over 75 leading finalists have been revealed today including Glasgow’s Moskito, St Luke’s and restaurant, Ga Ga.

Seeking out the nation’s most creative drinks, whisky and cocktail bar, The Gate, and the adventurous Absent Ear are up for the Busker Cocktail bar, alongside the Cocktail Mafia in Edinburgh and Lido in Troon.

The inaugural Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year will see Broughty Ferry’s The Fort, Dundee’s Jute Café bar, Inverness-based Scotch & Rye and Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Café battle it out to be crowned Scotland’s best bar.

Up for the DRAM Independent Pub Group of the Year award for 2022 are Buzzworks Holdings in Ayrshire which has an award-winning portfolio of bars and restaurants in Scotland including Vic’s & The Vine, Scotts, The Mill House, Lido, The Duke and The Bridge Inn to name a few.

Also in the running are Bread Meats Bread, which has six venues serving up award-winning burgers and cocktails, and the Bruce group, which focus on drinks-led retailing in Edinburgh and Fife.

Scotland’s longest-running licensed trade awards also look to celebrate rising stars in the industry, community-led initiatives and give a much-needed boost to those championing the late-night economy.

When will winners be announced?

Every finalist has been voted for by the public and people in the trade and will have been visited by mystery shoppers. Winners will be announced at a prestigious award ceremony on 30th August 2022 at The Doubletree Glasgow Central, in Glasgow.

Organiser, Susan Young said: “The votes are in and verified and the time is nearly here to celebrate the best of the best at The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022.

“The licensed trade needs our support more than ever and Scottish hospitality has never been better. Congratulations to all the finalists - your recognition is very well deserved, and I can’t wait to see who takes home the trophies at this year’s awards.”

The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022 finalists in full

Category Finalist Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year Black Ivy, Edinburgh Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year The Forth Inn, Aberfoyle Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year Inndeep, Glasgow Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year The White Stag, Callander Antos Dog Friendly Pub of the Year Brewhemia, Edinburgh Aro Procurement Customer Service Award The Coach House, Bridge of Weir Aro Procurement Customer Service Award The Fox & Willow, Ayr Aro Procurement Customer Service Award The Huxley, Edinburgh Aro Procurement Customer Service Award Little Soho, Jordanhill Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year The Albananch, Edinburgh Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year Artisan, Wishaw Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year The Malt Room, Inverness Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year The Piper Whisky Bar, Glasgow Deanston Guru of the Year Gillian Kirkland /The Piper’s Whisky Bar Deanston Guru of the Year Derek Mather/Artisan Deanston Guru of the Year Matt McPherson/ The Malt Room Deanston Guru of the Year Alastair Shaw/The Gate Deanston Guru of the Year Simon Smith/ Whisky & Cynicism DRAM Community Pub Clippens Inn, Linwood DRAM Community Pub Granny Gibbs, Whiteinch DRAM Community Pub Silver Wing, Edinburgh DRAM Community Pub The Weston Tavern, Kilmaurs Hi Spirits Best Live Music Venue Box Bar & Club, Glasgow Hi Spirits Best Live Music Venue Harley’s, Ayr Hi Spirits Best Live Music Venue MacSorley’s, Glasgow Hi Spirits Best Live Music Venue St Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow HOSPO Manager of the year Nicola Armstrong – Macgochans, Mull HOSPO Manager of the year Matt Colligan – Bier Hall HOSPO Manager of the year Lee Little – Lido, Troon HOSPO Manager of the year Connor Smith – Hamilton Palace, Hamilton HOSPO Manager of the year Keir Beckwith, Gaucho Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year The Dome, Edinburgh Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year Ga Ga Kitchen & Bar, Glasgow Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year Kyloe, Edinburgh Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year Ralph & Finns , Glasgow Inverarity Morton Restaurant of the Year The Ubiquitous Chip , Glasgow