Cocktail of the week: Sage & Pomegranate Margarita by Ralph & Finns

The city centre bar has recently launched their brand new food and drink menu for autumn.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new menu has been launched by the stylish bar and restaurant, and includes a selection of tasty dishes and cocktails.

One of these is the Sage & Pomegranate Margarita. Here, bar manager Seumas MacAskill, shows us an easy step by step guide to create this fruity cocktail at home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients

25ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Sage & Pomegranate infused Tequila

12.5ml Salted Honey Syrup

Garnish with Fresh Sage leaves & Pomegranate seeds

Method

Add in all of ingredients to a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and shake well.

Strain into a rocks glass, add more ice and garnish with fresh sage leaves and a few pomegranate seeds.

Sage & Pomegranate Margarita is available at Ralph & Finns at £8.95