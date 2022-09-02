Cocktail of the week: Sage & Pomegranate Margarita by Ralph & Finns
The city centre bar has recently launched their brand new food and drink menu for autumn.
The new menu has been launched by the stylish bar and restaurant, and includes a selection of tasty dishes and cocktails.
One of these is the Sage & Pomegranate Margarita. Here, bar manager Seumas MacAskill, shows us an easy step by step guide to create this fruity cocktail at home.
Ingredients
25ml Fresh Lime Juice
15ml Sage & Pomegranate infused Tequila
12.5ml Salted Honey Syrup
Garnish with Fresh Sage leaves & Pomegranate seeds
Method
Add in all of ingredients to a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and shake well.
Strain into a rocks glass, add more ice and garnish with fresh sage leaves and a few pomegranate seeds.
Sage & Pomegranate Margarita is available at Ralph & Finns at £8.95
Ralph & Finns is located in Glasgow’s city centre at 23-25 St Vincent Pl, G1 2DT.