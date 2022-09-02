Register
Cocktail of the week: Sage & Pomegranate Margarita by Ralph & Finns

The city centre bar has recently launched their brand new food and drink menu for autumn.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:01 pm

The new menu has been launched by the stylish bar and restaurant, and includes a selection of tasty dishes and cocktails.

One of these is the Sage & Pomegranate Margarita. Here, bar manager Seumas MacAskill, shows us an easy step by step guide to create this fruity cocktail at home.

Ingredients

25ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Sage & Pomegranate infused Tequila

12.5ml Salted Honey Syrup

Garnish with Fresh Sage leaves & Pomegranate seeds

Method

Add in all of ingredients to a cocktail shaker with cubed ice and shake well.

Strain into a rocks glass, add more ice and garnish with fresh sage leaves and a few pomegranate seeds.

Sage & Pomegranate Margarita is available at Ralph & Finns at £8.95

Ralph & Finns is located in Glasgow’s city centre at 23-25 St Vincent Pl, G1 2DT.

