Cocktail of the week: Tiramisu Flip from the Absent Ear

One of Glasgow’s newest bars, the Absent Ear, opened this summer and its proving popular with locals.
Paying homage to Vincent van Gogh through his most famous missing extremity, the name is also is a clever nod to its secret location.
Here, bar manger Rhuaridh Paul shares the cocktail recipe for one of their drinks - the Tiramisu Flip.
Ingredients
1 egg
Double shot of dark rum
Double shot of cold brew coffee
Double shot of homemade cherry, nut syrup
Method
Add all the ingredients plus ice to a cocktail shaker and shake until blended.
Pour into a glass that has been coated with Biscoff spread, dust with cocoa powder and enjoy.
The Tiramisu Flip is currently being served at the Absent Ear, priced at £11. Book your table here.