Cocktail of the week: Tiramisu Flip from the Absent Ear

Bar manager Rhuaridh Paul shares how to make this delicious post dinner cocktail.

One of Glasgow’s newest bars, the Absent Ear, opened this summer and its proving popular with locals.

Paying homage to Vincent van Gogh through his most famous missing extremity, the name is also is a clever nod to its secret location.

Here, bar manger Rhuaridh Paul shares the cocktail recipe for one of their drinks - the Tiramisu Flip.

Ingredients

1 egg

Double shot of dark rum

Double shot of cold brew coffee

Double shot of homemade cherry, nut syrup

Method

Add all the ingredients plus ice to a cocktail shaker and shake until blended.

Pour into a glass that has been coated with Biscoff spread, dust with cocoa powder and enjoy.