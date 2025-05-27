Independent Glasgow coffee shop chain lists Charing Cross premises for sale

The large coffee shop at Charing Cross just off Sauchiehall Street has hit the market.

Independent Glasgow coffee shop chain Tinderbox have listed their premises at 24 Charing Cross Mansions for sale at £39,000.

Established in 1998 on Byres Road in the West End, Tinderbox has grown to encompass multiple locations across the city, including Merchant City, Princes Square, Queen Street Station, Braehead Shopping Centre, Glasgow Fort and Glasgow Airport.

Whoever takes over the premises will need to rebrand as the business name is not included in the sale.

A short description about the premises at Charing Cross says: “The Business Sales Agency is delighted to bring to the market this excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious well fitted coffee shop in Glasgow city centre.

"Viewing is highly recommended.

"This large, highly visible main road unit extends to 393m2 (4,150sqft) spread over a ground floor (250m2) and a full height basement (143m2).

"With space for 60-80 covers and a large kitchen, this property is currently run as a coffee shop but could also suit many other hospitality options.

"It previously had a premises licence. which has lapsed but could be reinstated.

"The property benefits from a recent high-quality fit-out suited to both sit-in and takeaway trade.

"Leasehold. Annual rent £28,000. Current lease runs until 2031 but can be extended. Rateable value £16,900.

"The price includes all equipment, fixtures and fittings except the coffee machine and grinders, which are on lease.

"The purchaser will have to rebrand the business, as the business name is not included in the sale.

"Leasehold interest, equipment, fixtures and fittings for sale at offers over £39,000."