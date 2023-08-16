Coia’s cafe legend to be recognised with statue

Nicky Coia is set to be remembered with a statue at a new housing development in Glasgow’s East End.

The full-sized statue is to be made from bronze and will be positioned on a granite pedestal at a new residential development in Dennistoun only a stone’s throw away from their original premises on Duke Street.

The surname Coia is synonymous with the East End of the city with the establishment having been serving the people of Glasgow since 1928 with Nicky Coia having played an important part in the success of the business.

It comes after the news that Coia’s had been granted permission for a new venue at the new housing development on the corner of Duke Street and Bellgrove Street on the land where Glasgow’s Old Meat Market once stood. Coia’s has applied to open a new restaurant, bar, deli and fish and chips shop with a liquor licence and outdoor seating area which would be a huge boost to the area.

Nicky took over the cafe during the 1950s after his parents first set up in the business with his son Alfredo taking over along with his wife Antonia during the 1980s. Nicky sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 84 with his legacy still living on.