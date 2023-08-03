Glasgow Meatmarket sheds set to be transformed as charity granted lease

The meat market site has lay empty in the East End of the city for 20 years

The historic B Listed sheds and superintendent’s house at the Meatmarket in Glasgow’s East End are to be pre-leased to the Meat Market Heritage Trust, after a Glasgow City Council committee gave its approval today (3 August).

The 25-year pre-lease to the Meat Market Heritage Trust (MMHT) will enable the creation of a linear park on the area of the site that lies over the railway tunnel, and - after the refurbishment of the sheds - the development of community sport facilities, bookable office space, and possibly some retail space.

In addition, this long-term lease will allow the Trust to access funding from national funding bodies. MMHT applied for the lease through the council’s People Make Glasgow Communities programme.

The Meat Market site had lain vacant for a couple of decades, and the regeneration of the wider 10 hectares Meatmarket site will feature - in addition to the linear park - 500 new affordable homes (construction underway on first phase, with completion expected in 2024), new active travel routes, a community hub, business start-up units, sustainable food growing and other services.

The masterplan for the wider site was developed by Glasgow City Council and Milnbank Housing Association, and funding has been secured from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund and Vacant and Derelict Land Fund. The Glasgow City Region City Deal will also contribute towards the wider project.

MMHT is - as envisaged from the start of the Meat Market project - a Special Purpose Vehicle created to take over the delivery and operational stages as the project is now nearing the end of its initial development phase.

Final award of the lease by the council is conditional on MMHT submitting a full business case, showing details of the scheme and timescales, and proof of funding to support the scope of works in the business case.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Assets and Services at Glasgow City Council, said: “The Meatmarket project is transforming a site in the East End that lay vacant for 20 years, and recent progress has been remarkable in the shape of the building of new affordable homes there. The work that the Meat Market Heritage Trust will do will further this transformation, improving the environment for the local community and visitors, and bringing new life and opportunities to the historic sheds and superintendent’s house.”